Stephen Curry Still Confident About Warriors Playoff Outlook: "We're A Tough Matchup For Anybody."

By Lee Tran,

3 days ago

Stephen Curry isn't scared of anybody.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors won the championship in 2022, but they have had an inconsistent season this year. They have missed point guard Stephen Curry for a large portion of the season as well.

Despite the ups and downs, it seems as though the Golden State Warriors are still confident in their ability to win at the highest level. Recently, Stephen Curry suggested that the team will still be a "tough matchup" for any team they face.

"So, there's just a lot that we're trying to deal with and still stay optimistic about where we're headed because until we get beat, we still feel like we're a tough matchup for anybody. And that's the confidence we have to have down the stretch and headed to the postseason," said Curry.

There is no doubt that the Golden State Warriors have the talent to compete against any team in the league. They also have championship experience, which will obviously help them down the stretch.

Stephen Curry recently suited up for the Golden State Warriors after a lengthy injury layoff, though the Warriors ended up getting defeated by the Lakers. Currently, Stephen Curry is putting up 29.4 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 6.4 APG for the Golden State Warriors this season. He has been playing at an MVP level and could have potentially been in the running for the award if he won more games.

Stephen Curry Understands The Warriors Are In A Strange Position Right Now

The Golden State Warriors are in a strange position right now. Though they are the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference right now, they have to make sure that they avoid the play-in tournament. Stephen Curry recently commented on the absurdity of the situation .

"We’re still trying to win championships, but we’re also trying to stay out of the play-in, too. Both can be true,” said Curry.

There are a number of teams that are aiming to make the playoffs outright and avoid the play-in tournament, and it makes sense as the play-in tournament could mean that they get eliminated early. At least in the playoffs, the series are 7 games long rather than single elimination.

Hopefully, we see the Golden State Warriors make the playoffs this season. It seems increasingly likely that they'll be able to do so, and once they get there they will be a threat to any team that they end up facing.

