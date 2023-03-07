The New Orleans Saints made a massive move on Monday, signing former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to a massive four-year $150 million contract. It seems to be an acquisition that both star defensive end Cameron Jordan and star wide receiver Michael Thomas are huge fans of.

Both Thomas and Jordan took to social media on Monday to offer their opinion on the move, very clearly excited for Carr to join the team next year.

“I get wifi and looks like we got DC4,” Jordan tweeted about Carr’s signing. “Told ya black and gold looks better.”

Meanwhile, Michael Thomas kept his message much shorter and to the point, tweeting “Thank you Jesus” in response to the acquisition of Carr.

Both Thomas and Jordan have been leaders on the Saints for quite some time. Jordan has played the entirety of his 12-year career in New Orleans, while Thomas has spent seven years with the Saints.

It is certainly a big deal for Carr to have the admiration and respect of these two stars. Perhaps what is more important may be getting Thomas healthy to be a reliable target for Carr next season.

While Thomas is excellent when on the field, he has had trouble staying healthy in recent years, playing just three games in the last two seasons combined.

Regardless, it is a great sign that both Thomas and Jordan are excited to work with Carr. If Thomas is able to get healthy, he can Carr could become one of the most dangerous quarterback-receiver tandems in the NFC.

[ Michael Thomas on Twitter , Cameron Jordan on Twitter ]

The post Saints stars react to Derek Carr signing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .