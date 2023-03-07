Open in App
New Orleans, LA
See more from this location?
The Comeback

Saints stars react to Derek Carr signing

By Reice Shipley,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32rpcq_0lA3v78N00

The New Orleans Saints made a massive move on Monday, signing former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to a massive four-year $150 million contract. It seems to be an acquisition that both star defensive end Cameron Jordan and star wide receiver Michael Thomas are huge fans of.

Both Thomas and Jordan took to social media on Monday to offer their opinion on the move, very clearly excited for Carr to join the team next year.

“I get wifi and looks like we got DC4,” Jordan tweeted about Carr’s signing. “Told ya black and gold looks better.”

Meanwhile, Michael Thomas kept his message much shorter and to the point, tweeting “Thank you Jesus” in response to the acquisition of Carr.

Both Thomas and Jordan have been leaders on the Saints for quite some time. Jordan has played the entirety of his 12-year career in New Orleans, while Thomas has spent seven years with the Saints.

It is certainly a big deal for Carr to have the admiration and respect of these two stars. Perhaps what is more important may be getting Thomas healthy to be a reliable target for Carr next season.

While Thomas is excellent when on the field, he has had trouble staying healthy in recent years, playing just three games in the last two seasons combined.

Regardless, it is a great sign that both Thomas and Jordan are excited to work with Carr. If Thomas is able to get healthy, he can Carr could become one of the most dangerous quarterback-receiver tandems in the NFC.

[ Michael Thomas on Twitter , Cameron Jordan on Twitter ]

The post Saints stars react to Derek Carr signing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Orleans, LA newsLocal New Orleans, LA
Sean Payton brings his former Saints receiver with him to Broncos
Denver, CO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Packers’ trade price for Aaron Rodgers revealed
Green Bay, WI18 hours ago
Former Jets star delivers brutal message to Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Potential Jimmy Garoppolo destination revealed
Houston, TX2 days ago
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Agent explains why teams passed on Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD20 hours ago
Teenager Freezes in Shock When She Notices Father in Bleachers Has Travelled 15 Hours to Surprise Her for Her Birthday
Houston, TX1 day ago
Shannon Sharpe Has A Message For Teams Not Interested In Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes share new family portraits with kids
Kansas City, MO15 days ago
Marvin Harrison Jr. trying out new position
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Denver Broncos shopping Pro Bowl receiver
Denver, CO2 days ago
Nick Saban absolutely roasts Anthony Richardson
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Ohio State quarterback explains weird jersey number
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Rob Gronkowski names one ‘perfect’ team for Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall
Kansas City, MO28 days ago
Dick Vitale gets brutally honest about Jim Boeheim
Syracuse, NY17 hours ago
The Big Ten got their Coach of the Year very wrong
Evanston, IL2 days ago
NBA world reacts to brutal Lonzo Ball news
Chicago, IL1 day ago
ESPN personality speaks on troubling Lamar Jackson situation
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
There's Growing Talk Of Blockbuster NFL Running Back Trade
Minneapolis, MN18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy