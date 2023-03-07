Senior Freeze Program Booklets Sent to Summit Homeowners

TRENTON, NJ - The State of New Jersey Department of the Treasury's Division of Taxation has begun mailing 2022 Senior Freeze blue booklets (PTR-1) to homeowners who may qualify for the program, and preprinted (PTR-2) booklets to eligible homeowners who applied last year.

The Senior Freeze Program reimburses eligible senior citizens and disabled persons for property tax or mobile home park site fee increases on their principal residence (main home).

To qualify, citizens must meet all the eligibility requirements for each year from the base year through the application year. To view these requirements, visit https://www.nj.gov/treasury/taxation/ptr/eligibility.shtml.

The deadline for 2022 applications is October 31, 2023.



