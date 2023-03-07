Celtics Address Losing 14-Point Fourth-Quarter Lead in Loss to the Cavaliers: 'We Just Have to Have a Fighter's Mentality'

View the original article to see embedded media.

After Monday's 118-114 overtime loss to the Cavaliers , the Celtics are two games back of the Bucks and two ahead of the Sixers in the Eastern Conference standings.

Boston's on a three-game skid that includes being on the wrong end of the largest comeback in the NBA this season when the Nets erased a 28-point deficit at TD Garden Friday night. Granted, it was in the first half, and practically no lead is safe in today's NBA.

But with the Celtics losing four of their last five matchups, trying to figure out rotations, dealing with injuries, including to a starting lineup that's played only 81 minutes together and has a negative net rating, and yet to outgrow some of its worst habits, like slowing the pace down with a large lead, finishing with the one seed seems increasingly unlikely.

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

After coming up short in Cleveland, Joe Mazzulla expressed the following about his team's recent struggles.

"To me, in order to experience success, you have to have failures. I don't like losing, I hate losing, but I understand it. And I know that you need to do it in order to get to where you want to get to."

When asked what perspective he wants the players to keep in mind through this stretch, Mazzulla answered, "who are we when we're at our best and why are we not at our best and what does that look like, and how do we maintain that."

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Brown was excellent as a scorer and a facilitator on Monday, registering 32 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists, all tops on the team.

While fatigue appeared to play a role in some of his rushed shots, including an ill-advised missed three he quickly pulled up for in overtime, his ability to perform at the level he did and log 44 minutes after playing 47 against the Knicks is a testament to the growth of his game and the work he puts into his conditioning.

Brown offered the following about the Celtics' performance Monday, missing three starters, including Jayson Tatum, and taking the floor in Cleveland a day after a 131-129 double-overtime defeat against New York.

"In the midst of the storm, I think that was a valiant effort, but there's no moral victories. We've got to win games, period. And I've got to be better," adding, "we just have to have a fighter's mentality, and we've got to play to win."

