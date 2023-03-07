Joe Mazzulla Reacts To Grant Williams' Crucial Missed Free Throws

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Boston Celtics suffered a devastating 118-114 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland erased the Celtics’ double-digit lead as the fourth quarter winded down. The Cavaliers' rally, however, was almost cut short.

With 0.8 seconds remaining in regulation, Grant Williams was whistled to the free-throw line and needed one point to secure a victory for Boston. The Celtics’ forward, who has an over 80 percent free-throw success rate this season, missed both of his attempts.

The crucial misses come nearly a week after Wiliams was issued a DNP-CD, his first since May of 2021. Coincidentally, that game was also against the Cavaliers.

Joe Mazzulla had a simple message for the 24-year-old.

"Just tell him I love him," expressed Mazzulla. "It's part of the game. He didn't miss them on purpose, just got to be able to move on from it."

The Celtics’ head coach then praised Williams for his value to the team.

“Grant, the way he is, he’ll bounce back. I have full faith in him,” said Mazzulla. “We’re going to need him to win. We’re going to need him to be a great team.”

The Celtics head into their Wednesday night matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-game losing streak.

