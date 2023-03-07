Fastest girl in town, Guerra breaks San Diego record

Track sprinters are always chasing times, but some are breaking records. Meet the San Diego junior that's the fastest girl in town.

San Diego junior sprinter Jenna Guerra lives her life on the track.

"Since probably when I was about 3-years-old," Guerra said. "I've always loved running since I was little, and I would come all the time with my mom when she would coach and I would run with all of the big girls."

Guerra's passion paid off at the Mathis meet when she competed in the 100 meter dash. When Guerra crossed the finish line her coach hit the stop watch, and she could not believe her eyes. Jenna broke the school record running 12.9.

"Ecstatic for it to actually happen and I knew she was capable of doing it," Kathy Perez, San Diego varsity track head coach, said. "It just finally happened for her."

"I couldn't believe it. I was in shock," Melly Guerra, Jenna's mother, said. "She has been working on this since her freshman year."

Guerra surpassed the record set in 2014 by Lady Vaqueros' Larissa Tanguma.

"I always thought maybe I won't break it," Guerra said. "That meet it changed my life."

Guerra has come a long way since she started running competitively. San Diego girls track head coach Kathy Perez is proud to be a 2010 Vaqueros graduate and help her younger runners succeed.

"At the very end of the finish she'll catch up to somebody right at the end and she gives it her all at the end," Perez said. "I like seeing her start. I like seeing her finish."

Last year, she didn't get the chance to finish her season. A high-ankle sprain ended her journey, but now she's back on track faster than ever.

"I do want to make it to state," Guerra said. "Hopefully I can at least run a 12.7, 12.6 by the end of this year."

Alongside the 100 meters, Guerra also races in the sprint relay and 800 meter relay.

Guerra and will compete in the Coastal Bend Coaches' Association's inaugural Meet of Champions this week. The prelims for class 2A are Thursday in Banquete, and the running finals start on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Cabaniss Field. The finals will feature the best from each class.