Open in App
Virginia State
See more from this location?
Virginia Mercury

Execution tapes returned to Dept. of Corrections and more Va. headlines

By Staff Report,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zirr8_0lA3mTKd00

The state Capitol. (Ned Oliver/ Virginia Mercury)

  • After a news story revealed the existence of execution recordings at the Library of Virginia, the state Department of Corrections asked for the tapes back. The library granted the request, returning materials donated in 2006 by a former prison employee.— Associated Press
  • Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., will play a key role in an upcoming congressional debate over whether to reauthorize a warrantless surveillance program used by America’s intelligence community. “One of the things the community’s got to do a better job of is explaining, in practical nonclassified terms, how valuable this tool is,” Warner said. “And they’ve not done that as well as they should.”— POLITICO
  • Highland County’s Maple Festival won’t have a Maple Queen this year because the tiny county doesn’t have enough young women interested in entering the pageant.— Cardinal News
  • Virginia could be getting its first Buc-ee’s travel center after the Texas-based chain of supersized convenience stores revealed plans for a 74,000-square-foot store in New Kent County.— Richmond Times-Dispatch
  • A hot air balloon was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday at a Hopewell middle school.— Progress-Index

The post Execution tapes returned to Dept. of Corrections and more Va. headlines appeared first on Virginia Mercury .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
Virginia AG orders Cooper Middle School to stop racially discriminating against students
Richmond, VA16 hours ago
The correlation between guns, school violence and the erosion of American families
Martinsville, VA10 hours ago
Virginia’s first Walmart being demolished
Big Stone Gap, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Va. AG slams Spanberger, Wexton, Beyer and Connolly for approving DC criminal code bill
Washington, DC3 days ago
Farewell and adieu: Possible pitfalls and historical context of pending legislative retirements
Richmond, VA3 days ago
The Richest Town in Virginia Has Been Revealed
Poquoson, VA2 days ago
Police: Man dies in Virginia suicide after killing wife, shooting son in Waterbury
Waterbury, CT23 hours ago
Looking back at Blizzard of 1993 as this March turns colder
Roanoke, VA1 day ago
Virginia doctor sentenced after illegally distributing substances following Fairfax overdose death
Washington, DC1 day ago
Alert Issued For Missing NC Teen Who May Be In Virginia
Charlotte, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy