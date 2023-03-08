San Jose, March 07 High School 🏐 Game Notice

There are 4 high school 🏐 games in San Jose.
The Fremont High School volleyball team will have a game with Leigh High School on March 07, 2023, 19:30:00 CST.
The Los Altos High School volleyball team will have a game with Piedmont Hills High School on March 07, 2023, 21:00:00 CST.
The Fremont High School volleyball team will have a game with Leigh High School on March 07, 2023, 21:00:00 CST.
The Christopher High School volleyball team will have a game with Silver Creek High School on March 07, 2023, 21:00:00 CST.
