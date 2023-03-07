NHL roundup: Stars rally, but Flames pull out late win

Tyler Toffoli scored the game-winning goal with 6.2 seconds remaining in regulation to give the visiting Calgary Flames a 5-4 victory over the Dallas Stars on Monday and snap a five-game winless skid.

Nick Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also scored for the Flames, who recovered after blowing a pair of two-goal leads. Nazem Kadri, Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar each collected two assists, and goalie Jacob Markstrom made 29 saves.

Jamie Benn collected one goal and one assist, while Jason Robertson, Max Domi and Roope Hintz also scored for the Central Division-leading Stars, who saw their three-game winning streak snapped. Goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 33 shots.

With the score tied and overtime looming, Toffoli was sprung on a breakaway by Huberdeau just after Calgary killed a penalty and he ripped a top-corner shot for his 26th goal of the season. Hintz’s short-handed goal at 9:49 of the third, coming when he converted a breakaway for his 30th of the season, made it a one-goal game. Then with 5:48 remaining in regulation, Benn won an offensive-zone faceoff and deflected Esa Lindell’s point shot for his 26th goal of the season.

Sharks 3, Jets 2 (OT)

Logan Couture scored in overtime after assisting on Tomas Hertl’s late game-tying goal as San Jose outlasted host Winnipeg.

Steven Lorentz also scored for San Jose while Erik Karlsson added two helpers. Sharks goalie James Reimer was rock solid throughout, turning aside 36 shots. Nino Niederreiter and Nate Schmidt found the back of the net for Winnipeg. Jets netminder David Rittich made 21 saves.

The Sharks wouldn’t go away late in the third, finishing off a late push with 11 seconds left in regulation off a faceoff win that led to a goal from the right dot by Hertl, sending the game to overtime tied 2-2. San Jose would grab momentum and stun the Jets only 1:21 into the extra frame, with Couture sealing the victory in all alone. Erik Karlsson assisted on the goal, his second helper in a span of 1:32.

Oilers 3, Sabres 2

Connor McDavid scored two goals, including the game-winner early in the third period, to lift visiting Edmonton to a victory over Buffalo.

Derek Ryan also scored, and Stuart Skinner made 37 saves for the Oilers, who have won three of their past four games. Jeff Skinner and Dylan Cozens scored for the Sabres, who received 34 saves from Craig Anderson as they took their third loss in the past four games.

The Sabres tied the game 2-2 just 41 seconds into the third period. After receiving a pass from Casey Mittelstadt, Jacob Bryson got the puck to Cozens, who spun in a circle to create the space he needed to wrist a shot past Skinner. However, the score didn’t stay tied for long. Warren Foegele took a pass from Mattias Ekholm and pushed it ahead to McDavid, who wristed a shot into the top of the net for a 3-2 lead at the 3:23 mark of the third.

Blackhawks 5, Senators 0

Seth Jones scored a pair of second-period goals and Anders Bjork had three assists to back a 35-save shutout from Alex Stalock as host Chicago routed Ottawa, ending the Senators’ five-game winning streak.

Chicago stopped a four-game losing streak by extending its dominance against Ottawa. The Blackhawks defeated the Senators for the 10th straight time, the franchise’s third-longest run against a single opponent.

Philipp Kurashev, Jason Dickinson and Lukas Reichel also scored for the Blackhawks, and Andreas Athanasiou added two assists. Senators goalie Mads Sogaard made 16 saves on 21 shots after being pressed into action when Cam Talbot was scratched due to a lower-body injury.

–Field Level Media

