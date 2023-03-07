Lutheran Crusaders lose a one-point heartbreaker at Sterling

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–There are heartbreaking postseason losses, and there are HEARTBREAKERS. This one was the latter for Rockford Lutheran. The Crusaders came up a point short Monday night at the 2A Sterling Super-Sectional losing to Taylor Ridge Rockridge 60-59.



The Crusaders were down one point as the final seconds ticked away. They had the ball in the hands of their All-State guard Walt Hill Jr. Hill rushed a deep three-point shot from the sideline while well-defended. It struck the front of the rim and bounced away and with it so went the Crusaders’ season.



This is the second straight year they’ve been ousted from the Super-Sectional in Sterling by Rockridge. The Crusaders final record is 26-10.



