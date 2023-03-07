Lutheran Crusaders lose a one-point heartbreaker at Sterling

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–There are heartbreaking postseason losses, and there are HEARTBREAKERS. This one was the latter for Rockford Lutheran. The Crusaders came up a point short Monday night at the 2A Sterling Super-Sectional losing to Taylor Ridge Rockridge 60-59. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Crusaders were down one point as the final seconds ticked away. They had the ball in the hands of their All-State guard Walt Hill Jr. Hill rushed a deep three-point shot from the sideline while well-defended. It struck the front of the rim and bounced away and with it so went the Crusaders’ season.
This is the second straight year they’ve been ousted from the Super-Sectional in Sterling by Rockridge. The Crusaders final record is 26-10.
For highlights watch the media player above.
