Change location
See more from this location?
Michigan State
Daily Northwestern
Time Capsule: A look at J. Allen Hynek, the NU professor whose UFO research inspired “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”
By Jorja Siemons,3 days ago
By Jorja Siemons,3 days ago
In this series, The Daily is diving into key historical events and researching prominent figures from Evanston and Northwestern’s pasts. When Kevin Leonard (WCAS ’77)...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0