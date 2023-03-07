Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
New York Post

Julius Randle confident Knicks are ‘more talented’ than team two years ago

By Zach Braziller,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ikZUU_0lA3hKjx00

There are similarities between this year’s Knicks and the version two years ago.

Both teams entered the season with low expectations and were resilient during difficult stretches early in the year.

They each proved their detractors wrong and enjoyed surprisingly strong regular seasons.

There are differences, too.

“I think we’re a better team,” Julius Randle said. “More talented team.”

The 2020-21 team finished the COVID-shortened season in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 41-31 record and a .569 winning percentage.

This current group is winning at a .591 clip through 66 games with a 39-27 mark.

A fourth-place finish is realistic as the Knicks entered Monday one game behind the Cavaliers with 16 games left.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F18nU_0lA3hKjx00
Julius Randle is confident the Knicks are better than two years ago.
AP

The two rosters are very different.

This one is younger with what feels like a much higher upside.

For instance, Jalen Brunson is the point guard, giving the current version a major edge at the all-and-important position.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EwU60_0lA3hKjx00
Immanuel Quickley’s long-term Knicks future is getting more complicated

Elfrid Payton started for the team two years ago, although Derrick Rose played major minutes off the bench at point guard.

RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley are better players than they were two years ago, and Mitchell Robinson is healthy.

The rim-protecting 7-footer broke his foot and only appeared in 31 games that season.

These Knicks are fifth in offensive rating and seventh in NET rating (points outscoring the opposition by per 100 possessions).

The edition two years ago was 22nd and ninth, respectively. It was fourth in defensive rating, giving it an edge over the present-day Knicks, who are ranked 14th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CpLhg_0lA3hKjx00
Julius Randle celebrates during the Knicks’ win over the Pelicans on Feb. 25.
Getty Images

The big question is one that won’t be answered for a while: Can these Knicks fare better in the playoffs than their predecessors, who lost in five games to the Hawks in the first round?

“We’ll see. I can’t really speak on that yet,” Randle said. “We’re not in the playoffs yet, so I don’t want to speak on that. But I definitely think it’s a team that every day we’re taking the necessary steps and getting better for sure.”

Randle was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week after leading the Knicks to four wins and averaging 29.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Robinson played a career-high 44 minutes in Sunday’s double-overtime win over the Celtics.

He was terrific in the 10 minutes of overtime, notching four rebounds and playing quality defense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39XJCP_0lA3hKjx00
Mitchell Robinson scores during the Knicks’ win over the Celtics on March 5.
USA TODAY Sports

He defended Al Horford’s potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer of the second overtime well, at least partly impacting the shot that came up short.

“He has great value to obviously the whole organization but particularly [to] his teammates, his coaches, because he does a lot of the dirty work that you need to win,” coach Tom Thibodeau said.

The Knicks are 27-17 when Robinson plays and 12-10 without him.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Breaking: New York Knicks Signing Former LA Clippers Player
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
NBA Exec Hearing More Buzz About Giannis Antetokounmpo To Knicks
Milwaukee, WI23 hours ago
Jalen Brunson exits just two quarters into Knicks return with same foot injury
New York City, NY9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Packers’ trade price for Aaron Rodgers revealed
Green Bay, WI18 hours ago
The Miami Heat Made A Roster Move On Monday
Miami, FL2 days ago
Video shows vandals demolish Queens restaurant during dinner
Queens, NY2 days ago
Connecticut parents arrested for teen drinking party that led to prep student James McGrath’s stabbing death
Shelton, CT1 hour ago
Lawsuit reveals Tucker Carlson text message on Trump: ‘I hate him passionately’
New York City, NY1 day ago
Man, 71, suffers beatdown after Park Slope fender bender
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Virginia AG orders school to stop racial discrimination in college prep
Mclean, VA1 hour ago
Nearly 800 subway cleaners have been hired to shine up underground trains
New York City, NY20 hours ago
NYC rats carry COVID-19: ‘Could pose a risk to humans,’ new study says
New York City, NY1 hour ago
Bears rookie star absolutely blasts Daniel Jones
Chicago, IL2 days ago
New luxury building in South Bronx asking $3,068 a month for a studio
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Rangers finally can dress 18 skaters but are still without key players
New York City, NY7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy