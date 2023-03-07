Julius Randle confident Knicks are ‘more talented’ than team two years ago

Elfrid Payton started for the team two years ago, although Derrick Rose played major minutes off the bench at point guard.
RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley are better players than they were two years ago, and Mitchell Robinson is healthy.
The rim-protecting 7-footer broke his foot and only appeared in 31 games that season.
These Knicks are fifth in offensive rating and seventh in NET rating (points outscoring the opposition by per 100 possessions).
The edition two years ago was 22nd and ninth, respectively. It was fourth in defensive rating, giving it an edge over the present-day Knicks, who are ranked 14th.
The big question is one that won’t be answered for a while: Can these Knicks fare better in the playoffs than their predecessors, who lost in five games to the Hawks in the first round?
“We’ll see. I can’t really speak on that yet,” Randle said. “We’re not in the playoffs yet, so I don’t want to speak on that. But I definitely think it’s a team that every day we’re taking the necessary steps and getting better for sure.”
Randle was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week after leading the Knicks to four wins and averaging 29.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
Robinson played a career-high 44 minutes in Sunday’s double-overtime win over the Celtics.
He was terrific in the 10 minutes of overtime, notching four rebounds and playing quality defense.
He defended Al Horford’s potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer of the second overtime well, at least partly impacting the shot that came up short.
“He has great value to obviously the whole organization but particularly [to] his teammates, his coaches, because he does a lot of the dirty work that you need to win,” coach Tom Thibodeau said.
The Knicks are 27-17 when Robinson plays and 12-10 without him.
