Open in App
Kern County, CA
See more from this location?
KERO 23 Bakersfield

Felony-murder rule petition denied for man convicted in 2017 killing

By Veronica Morley, 23ABC, Amy Pachla, 23ABC,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lbTRx_0lA3dShN00

A change in California's felony murder rule in 2019 has resulted in a number of petitions for resentencing being filed. A few convictions have even been overturned, but some have been denied. One of those denials came to Tyrone Johnson.

In 2022, Johnson pleaded no-contest to multiple felony counts of attempted murder and voluntary manslaughter in the killing of 3-year-old Major Sutton. Now, Johnson is arguing his case again with a petition that the District Attorney's office says has no merit.

In November 2017, gunmen kicked in the door to a home on Pershing Street and opened fire, killing Major Sutton and striking his pregnant mother and brother. Months later, police arrested Johnson along with two others, David Palms and Myeisha Dale, for the attack. In October 2022, Johnson was sentenced to 42 years and 8 months in prison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GpKDd_0lA3dShN00 23ABC
Tyrone Johnson petitioned to be resentenced in his October 2022 conviction of voluntary manslaughter and attempted murder, saying the 2019 change to California's felony-murder rule should be applied to him. The judge says his conviction happened after 2019, so it does not. Johnson is appealing the judge's decision and is due back in court March 15, 2023.

The felony murder rule was changed in 2019 so that defendants previously convicted could argue their sentencing if they weren't the ones who fired the deadly shot.

Johnson attempted to argue his case under the change, but according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office:

The petition for resentencing he filed is designed for people who were convicted of murder, manslaughter, or attempted murder before the law changed in 2019. The point is that those convicted previously could argue that, had the change in law been in effect when they were convicted, that they would not have been convicted under the new law.

Since Johnson was convicted in 2022, well after the law had already changed, a judge has denied his petition. Johnson is due back in court on March 15 to begin the appeals process.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Two men sentenced for drug trafficking in Nevada and California
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Improper lane use, cracked windshield lead MSP to largest fentanyl bust ever in Michigan
Paw Paw, MI18 hours ago
Attorneys for man claiming Powerball jackpot identify alleged ticket thief
Alhambra, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Golden Empire Most Wanted: March 9, 2023
Bakersfield, CA10 hours ago
Man arrested for firearm, drug possession in Corcoran, police say
Corcoran, CA17 hours ago
Motions continue in case against adoptive parents of Orrin, Orson West
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
DA: Former Woodlake Police officer sentenced to prison for rape
Woodlake, CA2 days ago
BPD searches for 2 people suspected of theft, fraud
Bakersfield, CA16 hours ago
Tulare man faces animal cruelty charges, deputies say
Alpaugh, CA1 day ago
Edison Market's license suspended for selling alcohol to minor, causing deadly 2021 crash
Bakersfield, CA15 hours ago
Former Bakersfield City Council candidate accused of offering money for shooting people, arson to Sikh temple
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Kern County Probation Department’s Youth Regional Supervision Unit and Youth Placement Supervision Unit seizes firearm and makes arrest of Delano youth
Delano, CA1 day ago
Breanna Boatman case brings up questions about BPD's missing persons process
Bakersfield, CA10 hours ago
Investigation ongoing in death of child at Lamont home
Lamont, CA2 days ago
1 in custody after alleged armed robbery, 2 outstanding: BPD
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Toddler tests positive for meth in Porterville, 3 arrested, police say
Porterville, CA2 days ago
DA: Porterville man convicted of child molestation
Porterville, CA3 days ago
LA man sentenced to over 24 years in prison for $5.5 million in COVID, tax scams and drug trafficking
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Former City Council candidate arrested for allegedly soliciting criminal acts
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Mother arrested after toddler, 3, tests positive for methamphetamine
Porterville, CA2 days ago
Bakersfield police searching for women suspected of home burglary
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Missouri man sentenced to 28 years in federal prison for leading conspiracy that distributed over 790 pounds of meth
West Plains, MO2 days ago
Edison Market & Deli liquor license suspended after man, 19, involved in fatal crash
Bakersfield, CA14 hours ago
‘We’re really afraid right now’: Members of Sikh temple in fear for their lives after arrest of former council candidate
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Tulare County theft part of $1M statewide ring, CHP says
Tulare, CA2 days ago
Attempted bank robbery in east central Bakersfield; 1 arrested
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy