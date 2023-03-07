Open in App
South Hadley, MA
Cape Cod Times

HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Nantucket boys hockey heads to Elite Eight

By Courtney Jacobs, Cape Cod Times,

3 days ago

The No. 6 Nantucket High boys hockey team defeated No. 11 Abington 6-2 in the Division 4 Round of 16 at Nantucket Ice Arena on Monday.

The Whalers (15-6-2) have now won four in a row. They defeated No. 27 Northeast Metro RVT 4-2 in the Round of 32. They will now face No. 19 Amesbury in the Round of 8 at the Nantucket Ice Arena Thursday at 5:15 p.m.

In other playoff action:

Div. 4: No. 8 Mashpee 52, No. 9 Case 39 : Hialeah Turner Foster scored a game high of 24 points for the Falcons as they get a Round of 16 win. Amiyah Peters finished with 9 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists for Mashpee (19-5). Mashpee will be face winner between No. 1 Cathedral/No. 16 South Hadley at a later time and date (TBD).

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Nantucket boys hockey heads to Elite Eight

