Milan shows its good side in District win over Jefferson

DUNDEE − Hope is highest at the start of the postseason.

For Milan boys basketball coach Jeremy Morgan, high hopes were difficult to find.

A feeling of uncertainty came a little more naturally.

At times this season, the Big Reds have looked as talented and cohesive. Other times, just the opposite.

"It's been a little up and down this season," Morgan said. "I never know who's gonna show up. Our team has been a little Jekyll and Hyde. Sometimes I know what I'm getting, other times I don't.

"Today, they all came in locked in."

Morgan breathed a sigh of relief as the Big Reds were more like the good Dr. Jekyll than the evil Hyde Monday night against Jefferson in the opening round of the Division 2 District at Dundee. Milan raced out to a 12-0 lead with 3-pointers on its first four possessions and held off Jefferson in the second half for a 74-57 victory.

"It's not a good thing to say, but I definitely didn't expect it today," Morgan said. "I came in not knowing what we'd do, as I have been for every game pretty much. It was a pleasant surprise. It really was. They all listened today and tried. The big thing was their effort, which lately hasn't always been there."

Connor Dessellier and Christian Ballard connected from long range for a 6-0 start, and then Tyler Denham hit two more before Jefferson got on board.

Myles Tackett had the first points for the Bears 2:37 into the game with his team already staring at a double-digit deficit.

That did little to slow Milan.

The Big Reds followed with a 9-4 run, closed out the first quarter leading 26-10, and were ahead 37-21 at halftime.

"We've been warming up since like 5 today," Milan senior Elijah Beck said. "We've been hitting all of our shots all day today. As a team, we were playing fast and pushing the ball down the court and actually playing transition, which is what we need to do."

Milan also controlled the glass, scoring 10 second-chance points in the first half.

"I was hopeful that we'd rebound better," Jefferson coach Corey Wiley said. "We just got dominated on the boards."

Wiley said that while the first half was disappointing for the Bears, it also was not entirely unexpected. After two uneven games during the regular season against Milan, Jefferson knew its margin for error was slim.

"We're small, we don't rebound too well, and I knew they would be physically dominant over us," Wiley said. "So, we were going to have to shoot the ball well and limit our turnovers."

Jefferson came back in the third quarter and cut Milan's lead down to 4 points. Gabe Gelso led the rally, scoring all 11 of his points in the third, including a trio of 3-pointers.

"We went small," Wiley said. "We went small and we went passionate. I really did not care, we weren't rebounding anyway, so why go with my big guys? I went all guards. Let's let it fly, let's push the tempo, let's press, and some shots started falling."

Morgan said he gave his team some tough love at the end of the third quarter leading 50-41.

"I don't think I can tell you what I said," Morgan joked. "I just told them to settle down and remember what got us there. We needed to slow down and make good decisions."

Milan extended its lead back out to double digits midway through the fourth and outscored Jefferson 24-16 in the final frame.

Beck led Milan with 18 points, Denham had 14, and Ballard and Dessellier added 9 apiece.

Milan (5-18) advances to the District semifinal 7 p.m. Wednesday against Ida.

"This is great," Beck said. "I think we can go all the way. If we can keep playing like we did, we have a good chance."

Wiley was pleased with the fight he saw in his young Bears team.

"This is the best we've handled adversity all year," he said. "We were down pretty big and fought all the way back. Usually down like that we just fumble, put our heads down, and let the other team beat us."

Eastin Kegley led Jefferson with 20 points and Myles Tackett scored with 16. Jefferson finished the season 6-16 overall.

"We're right about where we'd thought we be," Wiley said. "... We've grown a lot and we have a lot of young guys coming back. So, we'll see what we can do."

Milan 26 11 13 24 − 74 Jefferson 10 11 20 16 − 57

MILAN: K. Ballard 2 1-2 5, Hill 0 2-2 2, Maurer 1 0-0 2, Denham 4 (3) 3-6 14, Cornell 1 0-0 2, Raasch 2 0-1 4, C. Ballard 2 (1) 4-4 9, Beck 8 2-4 18, Walline 3 3-4 9, Aeschbacker 0 0-2 0, Dessellier 4 (1) 0-0 9. Totals 27 (5) 15-25 74.

JEFFERSON: Tackett 7 2-6 16, Gelso 4 (3) 0-1 11, Swann 1 2-3 4, Schroeder 0 1-2 1, Kegley 6 (3) 5-6 20, Merkel 2 (1) 0-0 5. Totals 20 (7) 9-18 57.

