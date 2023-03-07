Open in App
Burr Oak, MI
Sturgis Journal

Burr Oak, Mendon boys advance

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal,

3 days ago
Both the Burr Oak and Mendon boys advanced to the district semifinals with wins on Monday.

Burr Oak beat Athens 58-39, Mendon beat Pansophia Academy 95-11.

Burr Oak advances to take on host Colon on Wednesday in the 5:30 p.m. game. Mendon will take on Tekonsha in the second game Wednesday.

In Monday’s win, Burr Oak was led by Austin Cole with 19 points, nine steals, four assists, three blocks and two rebounds. Jayden Kemp recorded 12 points with four rebounds, Aiden Calvert totaled 10 points with four rebounds.

Chase Hines tossed in 10 points, he also grabbed eight rebounds with three assists.

Garrett Johnson scored three points with eight rebounds, Camrin Hagen scored three points and Grant Brooks tossed in two points with two rebounds.

Mendon poured in 39 points in the first quarter of Monday’s win.

Ryder Gorham scored 10 points in the game, Mason Wilczynski scored nine. The Hornet lead was 39-1 after the first eight minutes of the game and 51-9 at halftime.

Pansophia scored just two points in the second half, a bucket from Blake Reed in the third quarter.

Mendon would score 22 points in each of the final two quarters to win the game.

Wilczynski led all scorers with 16 points, adding five rebounds, five assists and five steals while Ryder Gorham scored 10, Luke Schinker added 10 as well.

Jaxson Simmons scored 10 points with eight assists, four steals and four rebounds. Dylan Cupp also finished with 10 points, adding five steals.

Owen Gorham tossed in nine points, both Gabe Haigh and Ronell Hodges scored six points, Eric Hessling added five. Chase Hostetler scored four points while Noah Roberts, Jack McCaw and Kace Gonser each scored three points.

