A U.S. Border Patrol agent was involved in a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Monday night in El Paso's Lower Valley, officials said.

The shooting in the Riverside area was under investigation by El Paso police on Monday, though police officials never disclosed that it involved the U.S. Border Patrol.

A Border Patrol statement issued Tuesday said that an agent was involved in a shooting at about 8:30 p.m. near Alameda Avenue and Midway Drive after responding to an illegal border entry made by several people.

Crime: El Paso FBI searching for reputed Chuco Tango gang member, IDs suspect arrested in raid

One person suffered a gunshot wound and was taken for treatment to a hospital, the Border Patrol said.

The shooting is under investigation by the FBI and is under review by U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility.

Further information on what exactly occurred was not immediately available as the investigation continued Tuesday.

More: El Paso man wounded in shooting is suspect in Northeast home invasion

Sections of the Lower Valley have experienced spikes in border crossings, with undocumented migrants climbing over border fencing, crossing canals and sprinting across the César Chávez Border Highway.

Archives: Riverside HS student fatally stabbed after unmasking teen robbery suspect, prosecutor says

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso Border Patrol agent wounds one in Lower Valley shooting on Alameda Avenue