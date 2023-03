El Cajon, March 07 High School 🏐 Game Notice

There are 4 high school 🏐 games in El Cajon.

The Poway High School volleyball team will have a game with Granite Hills High School - El Cajon on March 07, 2023, 19:00:00 CST. Poway High School Granite Hills High School - El Cajon March 07, 2023 19:00:00 CST Junior Varsity Boys Volleyball

The Mission Hills High School volleyball team will have a game with Valhalla High School on March 07, 2023, 19:00:00 CST. Mission Hills High School Valhalla High School March 07, 2023 19:00:00 CST Junior Varsity Boys Volleyball

The Poway High School volleyball team will have a game with Granite Hills High School - El Cajon on March 07, 2023, 20:30:00 CST. Poway High School Granite Hills High School - El Cajon March 07, 2023 20:30:00 CST Varsity Boys Volleyball