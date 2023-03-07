Open in App
Sacramento, CA
The Associated Press

Huerter has 25, Sabonis a triple-double, Kings beat Pelicans

3 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter scored 25 points, Domantas Sabonis had his eighth triple-double of the season and the Sacramento Kings beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-108 on Monday night.

Sabonis finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. He leads the NBA with 52 double-doubles.

The Kings (38-26) have won six of their first seven games after the All-Star break and pulled within a half-game of Memphis for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

“We want to play our first (playoff) game at home,” Kings rookie Keegan Murray said. “It’s not easy, we know we have a lot of tough stretches coming up... we know we have to be locked in every single night.”

Huerter added eight assists and five rebounds.

“He should get five rebounds in a game, so I’m extremely excited about that and we need to continue to get that kind of production from him,” Kings coach Mike Brown said.

The Kings outscored the Pelicans 38-20 in the third quarter after the game was tied at 59-all at halftime.

Davion Mitchell got the start for injured Kings star De’Aaron Fox and scored 15 points and added six assists. Trey Lyles scored 14 points off the bench.

Brandon Ingram scored 24 points for the Pelicans (31-34). New Orleans has lost six of its last seven games.

“We didn’t get into our offense quick enough,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “We started walking around on the perimeter. …I have any concerns (moving forward).”

Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points and 12 rebounds.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: G Jose Alvarado missed the game with a right tibial stress reaction.

Kings: Fox was ruled out before the game with a hamstring injury. … Harrison Barnes received a technical foul with 5:29 left in the third quarter.

Kings: Host New York on Thursday. Pelicans: Host Dallas on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy