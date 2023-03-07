Open in App
Norwalk, CT
See more from this location?
Nancy on Norwalk

Tonight, we will set the Budget Spending Cap; We must be mindful of all Residents’ Needs

By Darlene Young, Common Council Majority Leader (D-District B),

3 days ago
I joined the Common Council in February of 2019. Since then, each budget season has presented its own challenges, and this year is no exception....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Connecticut State newsLocal Connecticut State
Norwalk political notes: Finance Department issues
Norwalk, CT3 days ago
Concern
Norwalk, CT3 days ago
Residents begin speaking out against proposed East Norwalk development
Norwalk, CT7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Norwalk Council sets budget cap
Norwalk, CT2 days ago
Accused NPS teacher resigned from job
Norwalk, CT8 hours ago
P&Z hearing on East Norwalk proposal revealed plenty
Norwalk, CT6 days ago
City works to upgrade beach parking lot
Norwalk, CT4 days ago
NancyOnNorwalk Readership Community Building Event
Norwalk, CT6 days ago
Johnson offers coffee hour; Carousel a hit; Scout Days
Norwalk, CT7 days ago
Police: NPS instructor used chokehold on Brookside students, one lost consciousness
Norwalk, CT5 days ago
Norwalk man killed in Westport crash
Norwalk, CT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy