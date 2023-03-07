Nancy on Norwalk

Tonight, we will set the Budget Spending Cap; We must be mindful of all Residents’ Needs By Darlene Young, Common Council Majority Leader (D-District B), 3 days ago

I joined the Common Council in February of 2019. Since then, each budget season has presented its own challenges, and this year is no exception. ...