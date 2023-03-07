Open in App
Omaha, NE
See more from this location?
KCAU 9 News

Creighton’s Kalkbrenner wins 2nd straight Big East Defensive Player of the Year award

By Noah Sacco,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jnpZu_0lA3Tm7500

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner has been named 2023 BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season. Kalkbrenner is just the 11th player in league history to win the recognition more than once, joining the likes of Patrick Ewing, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo, Kris Dunn and Allen Iverson among those to win the award multiple times, and is the first repeat winner since former Bluejay guard Khyri Thomas in 2017 and 2018.

Creighton has now had a BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year in four of the past seven seasons.

Kalkbrenner leads the BIG EAST with 2.2 blocked shots per game, which ranks 18th nationally. The Florissant, Mo., native ranks second in CU history with 189 career blocked shots and anchors a Bluejay defense that led the league during conference play in scoring defense, scoring margin and field goal percentage defense. Kalkbrenner had a streak of 25 straight games with a blocked shot snapped on Saturday in an 84-70 win at DePaul and is also second on the team with 6.3 rebounds per game.

St. John’s center Joel Soriano was named BIG EAST Most Improved Player.  Marquette sophomore David Joplin has been chosen for the BIG EAST Sixth Man Award and Villanova senior Caleb Daniels was named the winner of the BIG EAST Sportsmanship Award.  The league’s head coaches choose the award winners and they are not permitted to vote for their own players.

The BIG EAST will announce the remaining individual awards: Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Freshman of the Year and outstanding Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete at a press conference at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 8th.

Kalkbrenner and Creighton return to the court on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. Central in quarterfinal round play of the BIG EAST Tournament Presented by JEEP. CU will face the winner of Wednesday night’s Villanova/Georgetown First Round match-up.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Omaha, NE newsLocal Omaha, NE
No. 24 Creighton draws dangerous Villanova in quarterfinals
Omaha, NE23 hours ago
Omaha's Brown to transfer
Omaha, NE18 hours ago
Highlights and scores from first day of Nebraska boys basketball tournament
Lincoln, NE1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wynot and Cedar Catholic boys advance to D-2 and C-2 State semifinals; Norfolk Catholic ends season in C-2 State quarterfinals
Lincoln, NE8 hours ago
Prediction: Nebraska Cornhuskers to land key 20-plus offer target
Lincoln, NE1 day ago
Nebraska Football: 2024 five-star WR Ryan Wingo plans visit date
Lincoln, NE1 day ago
Rhule on the 'pushing prowlers' fraternity, movement efficiency and prioritizing availability
Lincoln, NE1 day ago
Nebraska Football has a bonafide social media star in its midst
Lincoln, NE1 day ago
Look: Video From Nebraska Football Practice Goes Viral
Lincoln, NE2 days ago
Creighton, College World Series officials pitch $60 million request for health center, ballfields
Omaha, NE2 days ago
Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa
Omaha, NE22 hours ago
Developers promote plan for ‘transformational’ destination development at Nebraska Crossing
Gretna, NE1 day ago
This Is The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Nebraska
Omaha, NE20 hours ago
Buffett stopped loving his hometown paper — but still makes pocket change from papers he sold
Omaha, NE2 days ago
Man arrested in 2015 double homicide in Omaha
Omaha, NE1 day ago
7 Omaha Apartments Under $700 a Month
Omaha, NE18 hours ago
The Monster Club in downtown Omaha closes permanently on Tuesday
Omaha, NE2 days ago
Teenager critically hurt in stabbing in northwest Omaha
Omaha, NE3 days ago
Man injured in construction accident in Pickrell, flown to Lincoln hospital
Pickrell, NE2 days ago
Five LPS Teachers Recognized at Thank You Teacher Breakfast
Lincoln, NE2 days ago
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect leaves nasty surprise inside Lincoln Walgreens
Lincoln, NE1 day ago
Collision between school bus and Cadillac at 58th and Blondo Thursday
Omaha, NE20 hours ago
Semi truck catches fire on Interstate 80
Ashland, NE1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy