Scales Mound, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Scales Mound returning to State; Hornets win Super-Sectional

By Scott Leber,

3 days ago

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The smallest public school in Illinois is making this State basketball thing look easy. Scales Mound, a high school with an enrollment of 70 students, has a basketball team returning to the IHSA Class 1A State Tournament for the second straight year.

The Hornets defeated Chicago Marshall for the second straight year at the NIU Super-Sectional Monday night 60-56.

The Hornets replenished their lineup with an entirely new starting five this season, and they haven’t missed a beat.

In this game Thomas Hereau was high scorer with 23 points. Jacob Duerr scored 15 and Charlie Weigel added ten. Jonah Driscoll also nailed a pair of big three-pointers.

Scales Mound will play in the 1A semifinals in Champaign Thursday morning at 11:45 against Tuscola.

