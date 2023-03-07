Scales Mound returning to State; Hornets win Super-Sectional

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The smallest public school in Illinois is making this State basketball thing look easy. Scales Mound, a high school with an enrollment of 70 students, has a basketball team returning to the IHSA Class 1A State Tournament for the second straight year. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Hornets defeated Chicago Marshall for the second straight year at the NIU Super-Sectional Monday night 60-56.
The Hornets replenished their lineup with an entirely new starting five this season, and they haven’t missed a beat.
In this game Thomas Hereau was high scorer with 23 points. Jacob Duerr scored 15 and Charlie Weigel added ten. Jonah Driscoll also nailed a pair of big three-pointers.
Scales Mound will play in the 1A semifinals in Champaign Thursday morning at 11:45 against Tuscola.
For highlights watch the media player above.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 0