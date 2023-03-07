Open in App
Fort Lupton, CO
See more from this location?
FOX31 Denver

Truck, trailer stolen from Fort Lupton ranch in broad daylight

By Samantha Spitz,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJ9B4_0lA3QTTD00

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A man is searching for his truck and trailer stolen from a Fort Lupton ranch in broad daylight over the weekend.

Brit Ellerman said he was heading into town with his girlfriend to run some errands Sunday afternoon. When they arrived back at the ranch, Ellerman said his girlfriend was missing her makeup bag, so they went back into town to look for it.

Colorado auto theft clearance is at a record low

“As we continued to look through the car, we noticed more and more things missing,” Ellerman said.

That’s when Ellerman noticed the keys to his truck and trailer back at the ranch, along with the registration, were missing. The two now realized the truck they were in had been broken into while they were running errands.

“In about the 10 minutes that it took us to realize that and get back home, my truck and horse trailer were both gone from right in front of the barn,” Ellerman said.

Ellerman said the whole thing happened sometime between 2:53-3:03 p.m. on Sunday.

‘It doesn’t feel like it was random’

“The hardest part about the whole thing is it doesn’t feel like it was random,” Ellerman said. “It almost had to be premeditated, and that’s something, especially growing up in the community and knowing some of the people here is hard to believe.”

Ellerman said it took him by surprise.

“That’s not something you really prepare for or think about. I grew up here in this community. It was just kind of disappointing to know that you live somewhere your whole life and you come back home and all your stuff is gone,” Ellerman said.

Expired tags? Here’s how much it will cost you

Ellerman said he filed a report with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. There were also horse saddles, equipment and other items in the stolen trailer.

He’s hoping to warn others it can happen to anyone.

“The stuff that we have is stuff,” Ellerman said. “I’d love to have my stuff back, but I also don’t want that to happen to someone else.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Pothole blamed in I-70 trailer crash had been an issue for weeks
Denver, CO13 hours ago
Wild crash, allegedly caused by I-70 pothole, caught on camera
Loveland, CO1 day ago
Woman injured during LoDo police shooting suing Denver officer
Denver, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
1 person shot in Speer neighborhood
Denver, CO15 hours ago
Man found guilty of deadly I-25 shooting 2 years ago
Denver, CO17 hours ago
Pedestrian killed on Federal after being hit by motorcycle
Sheridan, CO11 hours ago
People found living in tunnel under highway flyover
Wheat Ridge, CO11 hours ago
Driver killed in crash involving Aurora officer identified
Aurora, CO1 day ago
I-70 reopens after Aurora rollover crash
Aurora, CO16 hours ago
4 suspects wanted in a string of burglaries
Denver, CO1 day ago
Jury finds 20-year-old guilty in Colfax Avenue shooting of Pamela Cabriales
Denver, CO14 hours ago
Observant business owner calls cops to catch thief
Parker, CO1 day ago
'Pothole from Hell': Wild video captures scary accident on Colorado's I-70
Loveland, CO16 hours ago
Wheat Ridge police discover extensive home created in overpass
Wheat Ridge, CO8 hours ago
Yet another student hit by car near Aurora high school
Aurora, CO10 hours ago
Shots fired in Sportsman’s Warehouse parking lot
Thornton, CO3 days ago
Woman missing after being discharged from Thornton hospital
Greeley, CO2 days ago
Aurora Police use new technology to review bodycam video
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Tesla driver charged in crash that seriously injured other driver
Boulder, CO2 days ago
New video shows Aurora police SUV before deadly crash
Aurora, CO3 days ago
Deadly Greeley police shooting referred to grand jury
Greeley, CO2 days ago
Man found guilty of killing 3-year-old in 2018
Denver, CO2 days ago
Driver survives crash after car hits tree, catches on fire
Boulder, CO3 days ago
Suspect Arrested for Attempted Murder
Fort Collins, CO2 days ago
Denver man sentenced to more than seven years for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
Denver, CO1 day ago
Woman dies in cell at Denver Jail
Denver, CO2 days ago
‘She was afraid of him’: Montbello mother murdered in domestic incident
Denver, CO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy