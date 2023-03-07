Open in App
Aurora, CO
See more from this location?
High School Volleyball PRO

Aurora, March 07 High School 🏐 Game Notice

3 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏐 games in Aurora.

The Rangeview High School volleyball team will have a game with Overland High School on March 07, 2023, 18:30:00 CST.

Rangeview High School
Overland High School
March 07, 2023
18:30:00 CST
Junior Varsity Boys Volleyball

The Legend High School volleyball team will have a game with Cherokee Trail High School on March 07, 2023, 18:30:00 CST.

Legend High School
Cherokee Trail High School
March 07, 2023
18:30:00 CST
Junior Varsity Boys Volleyball

The Rangeview High School volleyball team will have a game with Overland High School on March 07, 2023, 19:30:00 CST.

Rangeview High School
Overland High School
March 07, 2023
19:30:00 CST
Varsity Boys Volleyball

The Legend High School volleyball team will have a game with Cherokee Trail High School on March 07, 2023, 19:30:00 CST.

Legend High School
Cherokee Trail High School
March 07, 2023
19:30:00 CST
Varsity Boys Volleyball
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Aurora, CO newsLocal Aurora, CO
Racism concerns mark Aurora Council sister city discussion
Aurora, CO21 hours ago
Boys Basketball: 2022-23 All-Colorado League teams
Aurora, CO1 day ago
The Biggest March Snowstorm in Colorado History Will Blow Your Mind
Denver, CO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Denver student killed near East High School frames end of mayoral debate
Denver, CO20 hours ago
Video captures woman stealing yard sign opposing golf course development
Denver, CO1 day ago
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Burger
Denver, CO20 hours ago
Talented recruiter Armond Hawkins announces exit from Colorado's staff
Boulder, CO2 days ago
DPS recommends 3 schools for closure due to 'critically low enrollment'
Denver, CO1 day ago
Colorado-Based Movie Theater Chain Abruptly Goes Out of Business
Arvada, CO1 day ago
Longtime Superior family finally has a home again after Marshall Fire
Superior, CO1 day ago
Aurora Mental Health Center probes supervisor who posted blackface photos
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Virtual indoor golf facility opens in Parker
Parker, CO20 hours ago
‘Broiling wet’ summer on the way for Colorado, Farmer’s Almanac says
Denver, CO19 hours ago
Woman who collapsed at Arapahoe Co. Courthouse thanks first responders
Centennial, CO14 hours ago
RTD bus route changes during U.S. Highway 85 construction
Highlands Ranch, CO14 hours ago
This Shop Serves The Best Donuts In Colorado
Lakewood, CO1 day ago
Colorado city among 'least rude' in nation
Denver, CO1 day ago
Metro Moves: My Neighbor Felix opens in Centennial
Centennial, CO3 days ago
Arvada Is Home to America's First Single Pot Still Whiskey Distillery
Arvada, CO1 day ago
1 person shot in Speer neighborhood
Denver, CO15 hours ago
WRPD find group of people living in tunnel under Highway 58 flyover
Wheat Ridge, CO16 hours ago
Wild crash, allegedly caused by I-70 pothole, caught on camera
Loveland, CO1 day ago
Morning drive could be slick for many with freezing fog and drizzle returning
Denver, CO2 days ago
Woman injured during LoDo police shooting suing Denver officer
Denver, CO1 day ago
Colorado man bought a lotto ticket worth $11.5 million on Valentine’s Day
Aurora, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy