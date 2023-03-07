TKO: Kobe Brown staying at Mizzou pays off

It just doesn’t happen very often in college basketball. A player picks his college, goes there,

and stays four years without leaving. In an era where everyone transfers, Mizzou’s Kobe Brown

stands out. This year he really stood out for the Tigers. Named 1 st team All-Sec as well as the SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year. TKO, “The Kilcoyne Opinion” on this rare feat.

