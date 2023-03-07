Billikens women’s basketball team going to NCAA Tournament for first time

The Billikens women’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA post season tournament for the first time in school history after their 91-85 overtime win on Sunday over top seed U-Mass in the Atlantic 10 Conference’s post season tourney. It’s been quite a turnaround for the SLU women’s team. At one point this season, their record was 6-16. Then they got hot, winning 11 of their last 12 games! The Billikens (17-17) will find out their first round opponent in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 12th when the complete field is announced.

