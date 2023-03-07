Open in App
Glendale, AZ
Daily Independent

Loud booms over West Valley skies Monday night draws witness reports

3 days ago

Social media is abuzz with reports of a loud “boom” overhead in the West Valley Monday night.

Around 7:45 p.m. a resident on the north end of Glendale near the intersection of 59th Avenue and Union Hills Drive reported to the Independent that he went out in his front yard and looked up after hearing it, as did his neighbors on both sides on their driveways. “The whole house shook,” he said.

The Nextdoor app is a popular social networking service for neighborhoods, and there have been many similar reports over the last hour.

“I’m near 75th and Thunderbird and heard and felt it twice,” one resident posted.

“Yes twice, all my windows and I’m on 59 and tbird,” another.

“I heard it twice as well. All my neighbors did too. I am 75th and tbird.”

“We heard it near 67th and Thunderbird. Twice.”

Pages and pages of similar posts continued.

*

Watch yourvalley.net for updates, and if you experienced it we invite you to share what happened to sstockmar@iniusa.org

