Open in App
Cape Coral, FL
See more from this location?
ABC7 Fort Myers

Feud between Cape Coral neighbors turns into ‘battle of bright lights’

By Mercedes Martinez,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X7wpo_0lA3JP7U00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The battle of luminosity across the canal in Cape Coral continues.

Frank Hood took matters into his own hands after asking his neighbors across the canal to turn off their lights. His neighbors on the other side are not a fan of the new strobe lights he set up.

“It was flashing! Like literally you had to close your eyes to walk inside the house…it was that bad,” said Janna Piscenti, who was visiting the Vino family.

It’s now become a light war between the neighbors, but the Vinos are trying to make peace. Their granddaughter took to social media to explain their reasoning as to why they have bright lights. Part of the reason was to scare off animals and keep them from digging holes into their yard. But even though Vivianna explained their side of the story in a lengthy post, she still received backlash.

“There were some people that were just very nasty,” said Vivianna regarding the comments she read.

Vivianna reassures us the new motion lights have been bought and are waiting on an electrician to install them. Hopefully then, this neighbor feud will end and everyone can live happily and peacefully.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cape Coral, FL newsLocal Cape Coral, FL
Osprey nest on pole lights on fire then taken by LCEC in Cape Coral
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Cape Coral neighborhood frustrated over uncooperative renters
Cape Coral, FL2 days ago
Cape Coral’s Bubba’s Roadhouse and Saloon celebrating 25 years
Cape Coral, FL17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Termites are Southwest Florida residents’ latest problem
North Fort Myers, FL23 hours ago
Cape Coral seeing uptick in watering violations during dry season
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Venomous man o’ wars found washed up on Sanibel beach
Sanibel, FL15 hours ago
NBC2 Animation: The dangers of parking near grass
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Kitten finds new home after rescue from utility pole in San Carlos Park
San Carlos Park, FL10 hours ago
Naples Botanical Garden creates floral swale for parking lot runoff
Naples, FL21 hours ago
Cape Coral officer receives award for saving man drowning in canal
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Invasive Agama lizards spotted in SWFL
Estero, FL1 day ago
Cape Coral girl reaching new heights after becoming private pilot
Cape Coral, FL2 days ago
State contractors remove sunken cars from water in Naples
Naples, FL2 days ago
The right lanes of Cape Coral Parkway will be temporarily closed
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Remote-controlled car paves the way for new cleanup project on Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach, FL1 day ago
Cape Coral canal covered in non-toxic blue-green algae
Cape Coral, FL3 days ago
Fort Myers family describes terrifying 5-car crash on I-95
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Man spits on Cape Coral police officer
Cape Coral, FL2 days ago
Proposed Matlacha car dealership shot down by commissioners
Matlacha, FL16 hours ago
Vehicles still waiting to be towed from Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian
Fort Myers Beach, FL1 day ago
Healthy Living: Scope for Hope Race to benefit Partners in Care
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Baby crane left without parents in Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL4 days ago
From rangeland to RV resort? Rural Alva grapples with pressing development
Alva, FL2 days ago
Elderly Port Charlotte man accused of beating neighbor’s cat to death with stick
Port Charlotte, FL2 days ago
Port Charlotte man illegally dumps commercial waste in effort to make son’s sports game
Port Charlotte, FL2 days ago
Researchers studying the possibility of olive production in Florida
Fort Myers, FL13 hours ago
Red tide: Tracking harmful blooms across Tampa Bay area beaches
Sarasota, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy