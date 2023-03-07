Open in App
Lee County, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Troopers searching for man who crashed into multiple vehicles and stole one on I-75 in Lee County

By Tyler Watkins,

3 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is on the loose after crashing into multiple vehicles and stealing another on I-75 near Daniels Parkway on Monday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a white 2017 Chevrolet pickup truck was involved in a hit-and-run crash on McGregor Boulevard.

The truck, driven by an unknown white man, then fled the scene and crashed into another vehicle, according to FHP.

It didn’t end there, as he then aggressively pursued a woman driving a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox along Gladiolus Drive. FHP said the chase went on for several miles until the man intentionally collided with her near eastbound Daniels Parkway and southbound I-75’s entrance ramp.

The truck raged on, traveling over the median divider and colliding with a 2018 Toyota Corolla. According to FHP, a witness stopped to assist with the crash, and the man stole their 2010 Toyota Prius.

Investigators said the man fled south on I-75. No injuries were reported from the crashes, according to the report.

Anyone with information can contact FHP or SWFL Crimestoppers.

