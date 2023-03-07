AP News Summary at 12:19 a.m. EST

Powell to face Senate grilling on Fed rates and inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — If measures of the U.S. economy keep coming in hot, as they did in January, the Federal Reserve will likely have to raise interest rates even higher than it has already signaled — and keep them there longer — Chair Jerome Powell will likely warn in testimony to Congress on Tuesday. Powell’s first appearance before Congress in nine months coincides with growing signs that the economy remains resilient and inflation still stubbornly high. In the past year, the Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate at the fastest pace in four decades to fight high inflation, to about 4.6%, its highest level in 15 years. But consumer spending, hiring and growth have yet to cool.

4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — U.S. and Mexican officials say four Americans who traveled to Mexico last week seeking health care got caught in a deadly shootout and were kidnapped. The FBI says their minivan with North Carolina license plates came under fire shortly after entering Matamoros. The city is home to warring factions of the Gulf drug cartel. Mexico's president said Monday the four came for health care and were caught in the crossfire between armed groups. An eyewitness said gunmen forced one of the victims, a woman, into a pickup truck. The other three appeared were dragged to the truck and were either wounded or dead, but wasn't clear.

Kim's sister warns N. Korea ready to act against US, South

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The sister of North Korea’s leader is warning that her country is ready to take “quick, overwhelming action” against the United States and South Korea. Kim Yo Jong made the warning Tuesday after the U.S. flew a nuclear-capable B-52 bomber to the Korean Peninsula for a drill with South Korean warplanes. The allies’ militaries are also preparing to revive their largest field exercises soon. Kim Yo Jong didn’t elaborate on any planned response, but North Korea has often test-launched missiles when the allies hold military drills because it views them as an invasion rehearsal. She said: “We keep our eye on the restless military moves" by the U.S. and South Korea and are “on standby” to act.

23 charged with terrorism in Atlanta 'Cop City' protest

ATLANTA (AP) — More than 20 people from around the country face domestic terrorism charges after dozens in black masks attacked the site of a police training center under construction in a wooded area outside Atlanta, the flashpoint of conflict between authorities and left-leaning protesters. Flaming bottles and rocks were thrown at officers during a protest Sunday at “Cop City,” where 26-year-old environmental activist Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, or “Tortuguita,” was shot to death by officers during a raid at a protest camp in January.

Hope Hicks meets with NY prosecutors investigating Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s former spokesperson Hope Hicks met with New York prosecutors investigating hush-money payments made on the ex-president’s behalf. Hicks and her lawyer, Robert Trout, spent several hours Monday inside the Manhattan district attorney’s office. Afterward, they were seen walking to a SUV that was waiting. They didn’t say anything to reporters as they got into the vehicle. Trout declined comment. Hicks served as Trump’s 2016 campaign press secretary and held various roles in his White House, including communications director. Last week, prosecutors questioned Trump’s long-estranged former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, and Trump’s former political adviser Kellyanne Conway.

3 GOP states pull out of effort to thwart voter fraud

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Election officials in Florida, Missouri and West Virginia say they are withdrawing from a bipartisan, multistate effort aimed at ensuring the accuracy of voter rolls that has found itself in the crosshairs of conspiracy theories fueled by Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 presidential election. The system to thwart voter fraud known as the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC, has become a target of suspicion among some Republicans after a series of online posts early last year questioning its funding and purpose. The departures have frustrated state election officials involved in the effort and have demonstrated how deeply election conspiracies have spread throughout the Republican Party.

Japan launches H3 rocket, destroys it over 2nd stage failure

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s space agency has intentionally destroyed an H3 rocket moments after launch because the ignition for the second stage failed. The H3 is the country’s first new rocket series in more than two decades and an earlier launch was aborted due to a separate glitch. Tuesday's failure was a setback for Japan’s space program and possibly for its missile detection program. The rocket was carrying an Earth observation satellite and an infrared sensor developed to monitor missile activity. The H3 rocket soared into the sky from the launch center in southern Japan as fans cheered. But it was later destroyed because the glitch meant it couldn't complete its mission. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency planned a news conference later.

Fox libel defense at odds with top GOP presidential foes

NEW YORK (AP) — A $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News for its coverage of false claims surrounding the 2020 presidential election isn’t the only thing putting pressure on the standard for U.S. libel law. Two politicians popular with Fox’s audience, former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have advocated for the Supreme Court to revisit the libel standard that has protected media organizations for more than half a century. Current libel law requires plaintiffs to prove that a news organization acted with reckless disregard for the truth. Fox is using that standard to defend its actions that promoted false claims of voter fraud.

DA stands by prosecutor in Alec Baldwin set-shooting case

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A district attorney in Santa Fe is fighting back against efforts to disqualify a special prosecutor pursuing manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set. Baldwin’s legal team in February sought to disqualify prosecutor and Republican state Rep. Andrea Reeb of Clovis based on constitutional provisions that safeguard the separation of powers between distinct branches of government. In a court filing Monday, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies Baldwin said there are protections that ensure the Legislature can't influence ongoing court proceedings. Baldwin and film-set weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter.

Californians still digging out from severe snowfall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Residents of Southern California mountain towns are still struggling to dig out and get necessities in the aftermath of a record-setting blizzard last month that dumped so much snow that roads became impassable and roofs collapsed. Free food distribution centers have been set up at five locations, including the community of Crestline, where a line of people waited Monday to pick up necessities. The National Weather Service says the next Pacific storm is expected to arrive in California late in the week, and will be associated with a moderately strong atmospheric river, a long plume of moisture stretching back over the ocean.