Sioux City Metros down Des Moines 5-4 in overtime for MWHSHL State Tournament Championship

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Metros left town as contenders and returned as champions Sunday evening, defeating the Des Moines Oak Leafs 5-4 in overtime of the Midwest High School Hockey League State Tournament championship.

The fourth-seeded Metros took down top-seeded Kansas City in the tournament semifinals on Saturday and prevailed over the two-seeded Oak Leafs 5-4 in a thrilling overtime finish. Nate Solma knocked through the winning goal to give himself a hat trick along with league MVP, handing Sioux City their overall 8th State Tournament championship and first since 2018.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.