Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Metros down Des Moines 5-4 in overtime for MWHSHL State Tournament Championship

By Noah Sacco,

3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Metros left town as contenders and returned as champions Sunday evening, defeating the Des Moines Oak Leafs 5-4 in overtime of the Midwest High School Hockey League State Tournament championship.

The fourth-seeded Metros took down top-seeded Kansas City in the tournament semifinals on Saturday and prevailed over the two-seeded Oak Leafs 5-4 in a thrilling overtime finish. Nate Solma knocked through the winning goal to give himself a hat trick along with league MVP, handing Sioux City their overall 8th State Tournament championship and first since 2018.

