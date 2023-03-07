Open in App
Metamora, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for March 6, 2023: Boys Basketball Super-Sectional Highlights

By Kurt Pegler,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WI2ht_0lA33Zyh00

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD/WYZZ) — Metamora closed the 3A Ottawa super-sectional on a 30-18 run to beat Aurora Marmion Academy, 60-48, and earn a second consecutive trip to state on Monday.

The Redbirds (32-2), who have won 30 straight games, will play East St. Louis in the state semifinals at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday at 11:45 a.m. Tyson Swanson scored 19 points to lead Metamora, which is ranked No.1 in the state in class 3A.

In class 2A, junior Cole Certa scored 26 points to lead Bloomington Central Catholic past conference rival Pontiac, 67-53, at the Springfield super-sectional. The Saints (25-11), who were beaten in the super-sectional a year ago, will play Taylor Ridge Rockridge in the state semifinals on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

In a class 1A super-sectional, Bloomington Cornerstone secured its first ever trip to state after a 58-28 win over Chicago St. .Francis de Sales at CEFCU Arena. The Cyclones (32-5) will play Waterloo Gibault Catholic in the 10 a.m. semifinal in Champaign on Thursday.

Gibault advanced with a 45-44 win over Illini Bluffs at the Jacksonville super-sectional. Kameron Hanvey hit a three-pointer as time expired to deny IB its first trip to state and send the Hawks to Champaign instead.

