Who Went Home Tonight on ‘The Bachelor’ Week 7 And What Did They Reveal Afterwards?

Brooklyn, Greer & Kat said their goodbyes before hometowns.

Zach Shallcross said goodbye to three women on Monday night’s episode 7 of The Bachelor .

And at the end of the show, the lucky final four women got ready for Zach to meet their families!

Who did Zach Shallcross send home tonight on Episode 7 of The Bachelor Season 27?

The evening started with 7 women and ended with 4. Here are the three women who went home tonight on The Bachelor week 7.

Greer Blitzer

Age: 24

Hometown: Bellaire, Texas

Job: Medical Sales Representative

Brooklyn Willie

Age: 25

Hometown: Mineola, Texas

Job: Rodeo Racer

Katherine (Kat) Izzo

Age: 26

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Job: Registered Nurse

Why did Greer go home?

Greer Blitzer, who got the first impression rose from Zach but contracted COVID-19, had to miss much of the competition when she entered quarantine.

Zach had earlier recovered from his own bout with COVID.

Greer finally reconnected with Zach in Budapest, Hungary, hoping she still had a chance with him.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

But on the episode, he said they’d both had crucial time stolen from them and it was too late.

“I would never want to string you along. I’m sorry,” Zach said.

As she left, Greer sobbed, “I completely understand. I really appreciate you being so honest and transparent with me.”

How was Brooklyn eliminated?

Rodeo rider Brooklyn Willie stunned The Bachelor fans by revealing earlier this season that she’d suffered domestic violence from a previous beau. She got a one-on-one date with Zach on episode 7.

Although it seemed to go well, with a bike ride, a trip on a hot air balloon, and steamy time at a traditional Hungarian spa, dinner conversation got serious.

Zach and Brooklyn kissed at the bath house and the other patrons applauded.

Brooklyn revealed if she made it to hometowns, Zach would meet her mom, grandpa, and grandma because her dad wasn’t in her life .

Zach stepped away from the table to ponder his feelings and realized Brooklyn “had a tough life” and he didn’t feel he could meet her family .

“There’s been a block,” Zach told Brooklyn about their relationship. “I’m so sorry.”

He told her she deserved the love he couldn’t give her.

Brooklyn thanked him for his honesty and left in the van.

How hard had it been for Brooklyn to talk about an abusive ex-boyfriend?

After leaving the show, Brooklyn told Parade.com about her emotional segment, “In the moment, it was really hard. However, Zach made me feel really safe and comfortable. Leading up to knowing that episode was coming was also really hard just ‘cause it’s going to be all out there at that point. But once I watched it [and experienced] the incredible outpouring of love and support after, truly made it all worth it. If my story could help just one person, I will know why I went through it and I’ll essentially be thankful .”

How did Brooklyn feel about Zach breaking up with her?

Brooklyn said, “In the moment, I felt truly blindsided. I just felt like we were both on the same wavelength.However, I respect and admire his reasoning. I have no bad feelings. I’m thankful for the way he handled it.”

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

What happened between Kat and Zach?

While on a group date, Katherine (Kat) Izzo got emotional when a Hungarian mentalist asked if she was ready to have Zach meet her family.

The pretty blonde shook her head and admitted she’d had thoughts of fleeing The Bachelor .

A mentalist quizzed Kat in Budapest about her possible hometown visit uneasiness.

Later, Zach told Kat it made him nervous that she was hesitating about him meeting her family.

She admitted she sometimes ran from hard situations.

At the rose ceremony that ended the episode, Zach sent Kat home.

“Why? Why?” Kat asked him tearfully.

They had a great early connection but Zach told her, “It changed.”

Kat cried in the van, “I gave this man my entire heart. It’s just not fair.”

Zach sobbed to Jesse about having to eliminate her.

What did Kat say after the end of her story with Zach?

Kat recently told Parade.com her Bachelor experience had been “emotional for sure but it was very rewarding and I had growing moments as well.”

“We were all doing our best,” she said of her and the other girls, even Brooklyn, with whom she had an on-camera spat. “We were all giving each other grace. It was hard to manage our relationships and our friendships. It’s a very delicate balance in this experience, but overall, I think everything is okay.”

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

How did Kat feel about the way things ended with Zach?

“I think it ended the way the universe wanted it to,” Kat told Parade. “I’m content with where we are at emotionally. I’m okay with everything that went down. I did my best and every emotion I felt I felt the feels and let them ride and that was all I could do.”

But she admitted of her last hard week on the show, “I just wanted to give up.”

She said of Zach’s final four gals , “I think he’s going to make a great choice.”

Who’s left on Zach Shallcross' Season 27 of The Bachelor?

Gabi Elnicki

Age: 25

Job: Account Executive

Hometown: Pittsford, Vermont

Charity Lawson

Age: 26

Hometown: Columbus, Georgia

Job: Child and Family Therapis

Ariel Frenkel

Age: 28

Hometown: New York City, New York

Job: Marketing Executive

Kaity Biggar

Age: 27

Hometown: Kingston, Ontario

Job: ER Travel Nurse

What's Next?

Hometown visits with the final four ladies and "The Women Tell All Special" will air next week--Monday and Tuesday night on ABC.