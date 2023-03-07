Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
FOX31 Denver

‘She was afraid of him’: Montbello mother murdered in domestic incident

By Talya Cunningham,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rjb8D_0lA2z66p00

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver mother was murdered in a domestic violence incident 10 days ago in the Montbello neighborhood. The suspect is accused of killing Karol Bedoya, kidnapping a child and leading police on a chase.

FOX31 spoke with one of the victim’s sons, who tried to fight off the alleged killer. Miguel Bedoya not only fought off the suspect but also tracked him down in a vehicle once he took off from the scene.

Patrol car black box expected to have information on deadly Aurora crash

Miguel described his mother as a warrior who would do anything for her four sons, who are now without a mother and father.

“Then I just hear them go boom, boom,” Miguel recalled.

‘She was unhappy and wanted him to go away’

On Feb. 24, a Friday night, multiple gunshots were fired at a home on Durham Court. Inside of the Montbello home was Karol Bedoya, her son Miguel and his 2-year-old son, and Clemente Flores-Hernandez.

The 43-year-old suspect is currently being held on first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Rodrigo Anguiano told FOX31 on Monday that he noticed a big change in his sister-in-law three months ago.

“I saw her almost every day and she didn’t tell us anything,” Anguiano said. “A week prior to all of this, she broke down and cried here at the house. She just broke down and told us that she was unhappy and wanted him to go away.”

Police investigating Ja Morant over Glendale bar video

Anguiano said the ultimate hard-working, self-proclaimed soccer mom, who would do anything for her four sons, grew afraid of her boyfriend.

“She was trying to find a way out,” Anguiano said.

The 44-year-old’s life ended with multiple gunshot wounds, and the man accused of pulling the trigger is her partner of 10 years.

“She did everything for me and my brothers,” Miguel cried.

After gunfire, 2-year-old taken

Miguel is Karol’s oldest son and was home at the time. He said he heard gunshots and all of a sudden, the suspect ran toward him with a gun pointed at him. He said he heard three shots in all directions, narrowly missing him, and a scuffle ensued.

That’s when he said Flores-Hernandez started physically assaulting him, and he almost passed out. Miguel explained that the suspect grabbed his 2-year-old son and took off in a car on Interstate 70 eastbound.

He said he sprinted to his car and quickly followed the suspect, fearing for his own life, while on the phone with 911.

“The worst part about it was that my car was running out of gas,” Miguel said.

How to help the family

Eventually, authorities were able to stop the suspect’s car in Strasburg, arrest him and reunite Miguel with his son.

“It feels amazing, it was like a relief, but at some point, I keep asking everybody how my mom is,” Miguel said.

His mother did not survive. The backbone of the family was gone in an incident the family believes was preventable.

“He called the police department twice, 911 twice, a week or so before any of this happened and nothing happened,” Anguiano said.

There is a fundraiser set up for expenses for the children and funeral arrangements.

Karol will be laid to rest this week.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
Neshan Johnson convicted of second-degree murder for 2021 shooting death of motorist
Denver, CO22 hours ago
Jury finds 20-year-old guilty in Colfax Avenue shooting of Pamela Cabriales
Denver, CO15 hours ago
Man found guilty of deadly I-25 shooting 2 years ago
Denver, CO18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
1 person shot in Speer neighborhood
Denver, CO17 hours ago
Suspect in 2021 homicide of woman found guilty
Denver, CO1 day ago
4 suspects wanted in a string of burglaries
Denver, CO1 day ago
Deadly Greeley police shooting referred to grand jury
Greeley, CO2 days ago
Woman injured during LoDo police shooting suing Denver officer
Denver, CO1 day ago
Man found guilty of killing 3-year-old in 2018
Denver, CO2 days ago
Pedestrian killed on Federal after being hit by motorcycle
Sheridan, CO13 hours ago
Ex found guilty of murdering Longmont mail carrier
Longmont, CO2 days ago
Driver killed in crash involving Aurora officer identified
Aurora, CO1 day ago
13 members of violent gang face 250+ charges including murder
Denver, CO2 days ago
Alleged Denver gang members indicted on 255 criminal counts
Denver, CO2 days ago
Observant business owner calls cops to catch thief
Parker, CO1 day ago
Woman missing after being discharged from Thornton hospital
Greeley, CO2 days ago
Woman found guilty in case of murdered Longmont postal worker
Longmont, CO2 days ago
Yet another student hit by car near Aurora high school
Aurora, CO11 hours ago
Man arrested for suspicion of manslaughter, second-degree assault, police say
Denver, CO3 days ago
Police: Greeley woman missing for a month
Greeley, CO2 days ago
Denver grand jury indicts 13 members of '2DS' gang on 255 felonies
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver man sentenced to more than seven years for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
Denver, CO1 day ago
Woman dies in custody at Downtown Detention Center
Denver, CO3 days ago
Hazmat responds to rollover crash on I-70 at Tower
Aurora, CO16 hours ago
Woman dies in cell at Denver Jail
Denver, CO3 days ago
Colorado man found guilty of killing girlfriend's 3-year-old son in 2018
Denver, CO3 days ago
City of Aurora targets young offenders to curb ongoing violence
Aurora, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy