‘She was afraid of him’: Montbello mother murdered in domestic incident

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver mother was murdered in a domestic violence incident 10 days ago in the Montbello neighborhood. The suspect is accused of killing Karol Bedoya, kidnapping a child and leading police on a chase.

FOX31 spoke with one of the victim’s sons, who tried to fight off the alleged killer. Miguel Bedoya not only fought off the suspect but also tracked him down in a vehicle once he took off from the scene.

Miguel described his mother as a warrior who would do anything for her four sons, who are now without a mother and father.

“Then I just hear them go boom, boom,” Miguel recalled.

‘She was unhappy and wanted him to go away’

On Feb. 24, a Friday night, multiple gunshots were fired at a home on Durham Court. Inside of the Montbello home was Karol Bedoya, her son Miguel and his 2-year-old son, and Clemente Flores-Hernandez.

The 43-year-old suspect is currently being held on first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Rodrigo Anguiano told FOX31 on Monday that he noticed a big change in his sister-in-law three months ago.

“I saw her almost every day and she didn’t tell us anything,” Anguiano said. “A week prior to all of this, she broke down and cried here at the house. She just broke down and told us that she was unhappy and wanted him to go away.”

Anguiano said the ultimate hard-working, self-proclaimed soccer mom, who would do anything for her four sons, grew afraid of her boyfriend.

“She was trying to find a way out,” Anguiano said.

The 44-year-old’s life ended with multiple gunshot wounds, and the man accused of pulling the trigger is her partner of 10 years.

“She did everything for me and my brothers,” Miguel cried.

After gunfire, 2-year-old taken

Miguel is Karol’s oldest son and was home at the time. He said he heard gunshots and all of a sudden, the suspect ran toward him with a gun pointed at him. He said he heard three shots in all directions, narrowly missing him, and a scuffle ensued.

That’s when he said Flores-Hernandez started physically assaulting him, and he almost passed out. Miguel explained that the suspect grabbed his 2-year-old son and took off in a car on Interstate 70 eastbound.

He said he sprinted to his car and quickly followed the suspect, fearing for his own life, while on the phone with 911.

“The worst part about it was that my car was running out of gas,” Miguel said.

How to help the family

Eventually, authorities were able to stop the suspect’s car in Strasburg, arrest him and reunite Miguel with his son.

“It feels amazing, it was like a relief, but at some point, I keep asking everybody how my mom is,” Miguel said.

His mother did not survive. The backbone of the family was gone in an incident the family believes was preventable.

“He called the police department twice, 911 twice, a week or so before any of this happened and nothing happened,” Anguiano said.

There is a fundraiser set up for expenses for the children and funeral arrangements.

Karol will be laid to rest this week.

