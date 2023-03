Canandaigua’s Mya Herman is our Player of the Week.

The senior scored 49 points total for the Braves over two sectional games last week. On Saturday, Herman poured in 24 leading Canandaigua to their first sectional title since 2009

Herman has been a top player all season and is more than worthy enough to be our Player of the Week.

