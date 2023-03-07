Open in App
Georgia State
See more from this location?
cobbcountycourier.com

State GOP lawmakers not yet done fiddling with Georgia voting law in response to 2020 election

By Norhasnima Dimacaling,

3 days ago
By Stanley Dunlap, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in The Conversation, republished with permission]. Several bills that have the potential to change Georgians’ voting...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Ga. Representative Tish Naghise dies while serving first term
Fayetteville, GA1 day ago
Why Atlanta’s political case to host the DNC may be better than when Democrats controlled the state
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Political Rewind: What's still standing after Crossover Day; Dozens charged with domestic terror
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘We’re losing good people:’ Ga. troopers may be getting pay raise, but some say it’s not enough
Atlanta, GA15 hours ago
Georgia's best BBQ joint named by Southern Living
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Georgia Bakery Named The Best Donut Shop In The State
Atlanta, GA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy