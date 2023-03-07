Open in App
New Orleans, LA
See more from this location?
WGNO

3 murders over 5 nights, still unsolved 7 years later

By Curt Sprang,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQNf2_0lA2wvmK00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — New Orleans has seen many spikes and dips in violent crime over the years. The latest Wheel of Justice report looks at 3 murders that took place over 5 nights in 2016, and 7 years later the cases remain unsolved.

Decade-old shooting of NOPD officer remains unsolved

On March 4, 2016, a man named Corey Harris was murdered on North Johnson Street. On March 7, Michael Pham was found shot to death inside of a car at the corner of Bullard Avenue and Lake Forest Boulevard. Then the next night, March 8, Aaron Thompson was gunned down while delivering beer to a convenience store at Shirley Drive and General DeGaulle in Algiers.

In all of the cases, CrimeStoppers offered a $2,500 reward. 7 years later, all of the cases remain unsolved.

Anniversary, reward expiring soon in unsolved murder

If you have information that could help find the killers in any of the cases, you can call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05dIa1_0lA2wvmK00
More than 450 people have been arrested after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Related Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Orleans, LA newsLocal New Orleans, LA
NOPD: Woman witnesses dog theft on doorbell camera
New Orleans, LA19 hours ago
New Orleans rapper gunned down in Seventh Ward, loved ones say
New Orleans, LA16 hours ago
Suspect in New Orleans Uber driver's stabbing death indicted with murder
New Orleans, LA18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two shot on Westbank of Jefferson Parish
Marrero, LA3 hours ago
Woman arrested in hit-and-run death of bicyclist on St. Claude Avenue, NOPD says
New Orleans, LA20 hours ago
Police: Passenger holds New Orleans bus driver at gunpoint, demands to be driven to hospital
New Orleans, LA22 hours ago
Cold Case Closed: Jefferson Parish couple arrested 1992 death of baby girl
Picayune, MS15 hours ago
Afternoon murder in the Seventh Ward
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Father-son shootout at the family's New Orleans restaurant ends with both in jail
New Orleans, LA16 hours ago
NEW DETAILS: Teen shot after attempted car burglary in St. Roch, victim later arrested on drug charges
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Man found stabbed to death near St. Charles Canal
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
NOPD searches for fraud contractor who got away with thousands in 2021
New Orleans, LA17 hours ago
Man in Range Rover carjacked at red light on I-510, New Orleans police say
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
N.O. drug dealer sentenced to 30 years for 2020 Jung Hotel shootout
New Orleans, LA23 hours ago
6 years after a New Orleans mother and her sons were murdered, the case remains unsolved
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Jury finds man guilty of carjacking a woman inside a Domino’s parking lot
Jefferson, LA14 hours ago
Attack on Kenner home that left 2 wounded was retaliation for teen's slaying, police say
Kenner, LA2 days ago
Man accused of killing Covington priest, assistant indicted on double murder charges
Covington, LA1 day ago
Man hijacks New Orleans bus, demands ride to hospital
New Orleans, LA22 hours ago
Bond set at $42,500 for New Orleans man accused of shooting teen who broke into his car
New Orleans, LA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy