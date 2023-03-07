3 murders over 5 nights, still unsolved 7 years later
By Curt Sprang,
3 days ago
NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — New Orleans has seen many spikes and dips in violent crime over the years. The latest Wheel of Justice report looks at 3 murders that took place over 5 nights in 2016, and 7 years later the cases remain unsolved.
On March 4, 2016, a man named Corey Harris was murdered on North Johnson Street. On March 7, Michael Pham was found shot to death inside of a car at the corner of Bullard Avenue and Lake Forest Boulevard. Then the next night, March 8, Aaron Thompson was gunned down while delivering beer to a convenience store at Shirley Drive and General DeGaulle in Algiers.
In all of the cases, CrimeStoppers offered a $2,500 reward. 7 years later, all of the cases remain unsolved.
