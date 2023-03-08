Open in App
Fresno, CA
See more from this location?
ABC30 Central Valley

Atmospheric River: Concerns over flooding, rapid snowmelt in Valley and foothills

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jDE7m_0lA2wNCy00

An atmospheric river is expected to hit Central California this weekend, causing concerns over flooding and rapid snowmelt in the Valley and foothills.

While Tuesday was a sunny and bright day, Accuweather Alerts are in place for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as the storm arrives in the Valley.

The atmospheric river is expected to bring warmer rain to the Sierra Nevada, creating a possibility of rapid snowmelt.

A major flooding threat looms as water levels rise in creeks, rivers, and streams.

Within the Fresno and Clovis areas, there are over 150 ponding basins around town to help control flooding.

The Fresno Metropolitan Flood Control Districts goal is making sure they have adequate storm water storage in those basins.

This potential weather phenomenon has city and county officials working overtime to prepare.

Officials are continuing to urge residents to be mindful of current and upcoming weather conditions.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this atmospheric river.

For weather updates, follow Madeline Evans on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

For weather updates, follow Kevin Musso on Facebook and Twitter .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fresno, CA newsLocal Fresno, CA
Fresno Irrigation District working to handle water coming from atmospheric river
Fresno, CA6 hours ago
Crews clear pumps and storm drains to prevent flooding in Fresno
Fresno, CA9 hours ago
Predicted rainfall raises flood concerns for Kings River
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
These California rivers may reach above flood level during the upcoming winter storm
Modesto, CA14 hours ago
Incoming storm could deliver 8 feet of new snow to Sierra; Winter Storm Warning in effect
South Lake Tahoe, CA13 hours ago
‘Turn sprinklers off’: Fresno city officials urge residents ahead of storm
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Fresno residents share concerns about next round of storms
Fresno, CA1 day ago
The areas of Fresno County most at risk from flooding
Fresno, CA10 hours ago
Incoming atmospheric river raises concerns over possible flooding in Valley
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Tulare County urges residents to prepare for next storm
Visalia, CA1 day ago
Four Ski Resorts in California Have Too Much Snow
Truckee, CA1 day ago
Flood watch issued for Central California Counties, including Yosemite National Park
Hanford, CA1 day ago
Merced residents evacuate from storms again months after devastating flooding
Merced, CA4 hours ago
Fresno County residents pack sandbags, prepare for incoming storm
Sanger, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy