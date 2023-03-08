Atmospheric River: Concerns over flooding, rapid snowmelt in Valley and foothills

An atmospheric river is expected to hit Central California this weekend, causing concerns over flooding and rapid snowmelt in the Valley and foothills.

While Tuesday was a sunny and bright day, Accuweather Alerts are in place for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as the storm arrives in the Valley.

The atmospheric river is expected to bring warmer rain to the Sierra Nevada, creating a possibility of rapid snowmelt.

A major flooding threat looms as water levels rise in creeks, rivers, and streams.

Within the Fresno and Clovis areas, there are over 150 ponding basins around town to help control flooding.

The Fresno Metropolitan Flood Control Districts goal is making sure they have adequate storm water storage in those basins.

This potential weather phenomenon has city and county officials working overtime to prepare.

Officials are continuing to urge residents to be mindful of current and upcoming weather conditions.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this atmospheric river.