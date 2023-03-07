Open in App
Chicago, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago Bulls surprise 10-year-old pediatric patient with VIP trip to Philly game

3 days ago

The Chicago Bulls surprised a 10-year-old boy who has spent his childhood fighting seizures and a stroke with a VIP trip to his first-ever game.

Benjamin Krueger was surprised Monday night with a chance of a lifetime to attend his first Bulls game with a VIP invitation from players Alex Caruso and Jevonte Green, in person, to see them play in Philadelphia.

"I was so surprised when they came in. Like, this cannot be happening," Krueger said.

Krueger's love for the Bulls is something he's cherished while being a longtime patient at Advocate Children's Hospital.

"He's so resilient. He works so hard, and we're so proud and so thankful that we get this opportunity," said his father Kenny Krueger.

When he was just five months old, Ben suffered a stroke and seizure that left him weak on his left side. He spent years in physical and speech therapies, and suffered another seizure in December due to complications with meningitis.

Despite his health woes, his determination shines so bright that even Benny the Bull and these Chicago players can't ignore it.

Krueger will travel with the Bulls when they fly out to Philadelphia to face off against the 76ers on March 20.
