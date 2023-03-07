Illinois Facebook users to receive 2nd class action lawsuit settlement payments

There's another check coming in March for more than 1 million Facebook users in Illinois who applied to collect a settlement stemming from a class action lawsuit.

The first round of paper checks and electronic payments began going out on May 9, 2022. Nearly 1.3 million people successfully filed claims in a $650 million privacy settlement.

The lawsuit was filed over Facebook's collection and storing of biometric data of Illinois users without proper consent.

Those covered by the settlement include Facebook users located in Illinois for whom Facebook created and stored a face template after June 7, 2011.

Claimants must have been a resident of Illinois for at least 183 days (six months) to be eligible.

After all checks are issued, each person should get about $428.