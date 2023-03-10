Open in App
Sporting News

World Baseball Classic standings: Updated results, scores from the 2023 WBC tournament

By Kevin Skiver,

36 minutes ago

The World Baseball Classic returns in 2023 after COVID-19 forced its cancellation in 2021.

This year's tournament features a 20-team field, up from the 16 teams of the previous four WBC competitions. The four additional teams made their way in via qualifying tournaments.

The Dominican Republic, United States and Japan are the pre-WBC favorites, with Puerto Rico and Venezuela just behind them. Games will be played in Chinese Taiwan, Japan and the United States.

The Sporting News will be tracking the standings for all four of the five-team pools in the tournament. The top two finishers in each pool will advance to the quarterfinals. Teams from Pools A & B will play in Japan's Tokyo Dome; teams from Pools C & D will play in Miami's LoanDepot Park, which will also host the championship round.

2023 World Baseball Classic baseball standings

Teams will play four round-robin games games in their respective pools. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the quarterfinals.

Pool A: Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium, Taichung, Chinese Taipei

Pos. Team GP W L GB
1 Netherlands 2 2 0 -
2 Chinese Taipei 2 1 1 1
3 Italy 2 1 1 1
4 Cuba 3 1 2 1.5
5 Panama 3 1 2 1.5

Pool B: Tokyo Dome, Tokyo

Pos. Team GP W L GB
1 Japan 2 2 0 -
2 Australia 1 1 0 -
3 Czech Republic 1 1 0 -
4 China 2 0 2 2
5 Korea 2 0 2 2

Pool C: Chase Field, Phoenix

Pos. Team GP W L GB
1 USA 0 0 0 0
2 Mexico 0 0 0 0
3 Canada 0 0 0 0
4 Colombia 0 0 0 0
5 Great Britain 0 0 0 0

Pool D: LoanDepot Park, Miami

Pos. Team GP W L GB
1 Puerto Rico 0 0 0 0
2 Dominican Republic 0 0 0 0
3 Venezuela 0 0 0 0
4 Israel 0 0 0 0
5 Nicaragua 0 0 0 0

2023 World Baseball Classic baseball schedule

Pool play in the 2023 World Baseball Classic will take place March 7-15 (U.S. Eastern time zone). Games will be telecast on the Fox Sports familty of networks. Games can also be streamed via fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

(All times Eastern in U.S.)

Pool A (Chinese Taipei)

Date Time Matchup TV
March 7 11 p.m. Netherlands 4 , Cuba 2 FS1
March 8 6 a.m. Panama 12 , Chinese Taipei 5 FS2
March 8 11 p.m. Netherlands 3, Panama 1 FS2
March 9 6 a.m. Italy 6, Cuba 3 (10 innings) Tubi
March 9 11:30 p.m. Cuba 13, Panama 4 FS1
March 10 6 a.m. Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7 Tubi
March 10 11 p.m. Panama vs. Italy FS1
March 11 6 a.m. Netherlands vs. Chinese Taipei FS2
March 11 11 p.m. Chinese Taipei vs. Cuba FS2
March 12 7 a.m. Netherlands vs. Italy FS2

Pool B (Tokyo)

Date Time Matchup TV
March 8 10 p.m. Australia 8, Korea 7 FS1
March 9 5 a.m. Japan 8, China 1 FS2
March 9 10 p.m. Czech Republic 8, China 5 Tubi
March 10 5 a.m. Japan 13, Korea 4 FS2
March 10 10 p.m. China vs. Australia FS2
March 11 5 a.m. Czech Republic vs. Japan FS1
March 11 10 p.m. Czech Republic vs. Korea FS1
March 12 6 a.m. Japan vs. Australia FS1
March 12 11 p.m. Australia vs. Czech Republic FS2
March 13 6 a.m. Korea vs. China FS2

Pool C (Phoenix)

Date Time Matchup TV
March 11 2:30 p.m. Colombia vs. Mexico Fox
March 11 10 p.m. Great Britain vs. USA Fox
March 12 3 p.m. Great Britain vs. Canada FS1
March 12 10 p.m. Mexico vs. USA FS1
March 13 3 p.m. Colombia vs. Great Britain FS2
March 13 10 p.m. Canada vs. USA FS1
March 14 3 p.m. Canada vs. Colombia FS2
March 14 10 p.m. Great Britain vs. Mexico FS1
March 15 3 p.m. Mexico vs. Canada FS2
March 15 10 p.m. USA vs. Colombia FS1

Pool D (Miami)

Date Time Matchup TV
March 11 Noon Nicaragua vs. Puerto Rico FS2
March 11 7 p.m. Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela FS1
March 12 Noon Nicaragua vs. Israel FS2
March 12 7 p.m. Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico FS1
March 13 Noon Dominican Republic vs. Nicaragua FS2
March 13 7 p.m. Israel vs. Puerto Rico FS1
March 14 Noon Nicaragua vs. Venezuela FS2
March 14 7 p.m. Israel vs. Dominican Republic FS2
March 15 Noon Venezuela vs. Israel FS2
March 15 7 p.m. Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic FS2

Quarterfinals

Date Time Venue Matchup TV
March 15 6 a.m. Tokyo Pool B runner-up vs. Pool A winner FS2
March 16 6 a.m. Tokyo Pool A runner-up vs. Pool B winner FS2
March 17 7 p.m. Miami Pool C runner-up vs. Pool D winner FS1
March 18 7 p.m. Miami Pool D runner-up vs. Pool C winner Fox

Semifinals

Date Time Venue Matchup TV
March 19 7 p.m. Miami Quarterfinal 1 winner vs. Quarterfinal 3 winner FS1
March 20 7 p.m. Miami Quarterfinal 2 winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 winner FS1

Championship

Date Time Venue Matchup TV
March 21 7 p.m. Miami Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner FS1
