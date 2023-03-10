World Baseball Classic standings: Updated results, scores from the 2023 WBC tournament

The World Baseball Classic returns in 2023 after COVID-19 forced its cancellation in 2021.

This year's tournament features a 20-team field, up from the 16 teams of the previous four WBC competitions. The four additional teams made their way in via qualifying tournaments.

MORE: 2023 World Baseball Classic format, explained

The Dominican Republic, United States and Japan are the pre-WBC favorites, with Puerto Rico and Venezuela just behind them. Games will be played in Chinese Taiwan, Japan and the United States.

The Sporting News will be tracking the standings for all four of the five-team pools in the tournament. The top two finishers in each pool will advance to the quarterfinals. Teams from Pools A & B will play in Japan's Tokyo Dome; teams from Pools C & D will play in Miami's LoanDepot Park, which will also host the championship round.

MORE: What to know about the 2023 World Baseball Classic's host ballparks

2023 World Baseball Classic baseball standings

Teams will play four round-robin games games in their respective pools. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the quarterfinals.

Pool A: Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium, Taichung, Chinese Taipei

Pos. Team GP W L GB 1 Netherlands 2 2 0 - 2 Chinese Taipei 2 1 1 1 3 Italy 2 1 1 1 4 Cuba 3 1 2 1.5 5 Panama 3 1 2 1.5

Pool B: Tokyo Dome, Tokyo

Pos. Team GP W L GB 1 Japan 2 2 0 - 2 Australia 1 1 0 - 3 Czech Republic 1 1 0 - 4 China 2 0 2 2 5 Korea 2 0 2 2

Pool C: Chase Field, Phoenix

Pos. Team GP W L GB 1 USA 0 0 0 0 2 Mexico 0 0 0 0 3 Canada 0 0 0 0 4 Colombia 0 0 0 0 5 Great Britain 0 0 0 0

Pool D: LoanDepot Park, Miami

Pos. Team GP W L GB 1 Puerto Rico 0 0 0 0 2 Dominican Republic 0 0 0 0 3 Venezuela 0 0 0 0 4 Israel 0 0 0 0 5 Nicaragua 0 0 0 0

2023 World Baseball Classic baseball schedule

Pool play in the 2023 World Baseball Classic will take place March 7-15 (U.S. Eastern time zone). Games will be telecast on the Fox Sports familty of networks. Games can also be streamed via fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

(All times Eastern in U.S.)

Pool A (Chinese Taipei)

Date Time Matchup TV March 7 11 p.m. Netherlands 4 , Cuba 2 FS1 March 8 6 a.m. Panama 12 , Chinese Taipei 5 FS2 March 8 11 p.m. Netherlands 3, Panama 1 FS2 March 9 6 a.m. Italy 6, Cuba 3 (10 innings) Tubi March 9 11:30 p.m. Cuba 13, Panama 4 FS1 March 10 6 a.m. Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7 Tubi March 10 11 p.m. Panama vs. Italy FS1 March 11 6 a.m. Netherlands vs. Chinese Taipei FS2 March 11 11 p.m. Chinese Taipei vs. Cuba FS2 March 12 7 a.m. Netherlands vs. Italy FS2

Pool B (Tokyo)

Date Time Matchup TV March 8 10 p.m. Australia 8, Korea 7 FS1 March 9 5 a.m. Japan 8, China 1 FS2 March 9 10 p.m. Czech Republic 8, China 5 Tubi March 10 5 a.m. Japan 13, Korea 4 FS2 March 10 10 p.m. China vs. Australia FS2 March 11 5 a.m. Czech Republic vs. Japan FS1 March 11 10 p.m. Czech Republic vs. Korea FS1 March 12 6 a.m. Japan vs. Australia FS1 March 12 11 p.m. Australia vs. Czech Republic FS2 March 13 6 a.m. Korea vs. China FS2

Pool C (Phoenix)

Date Time Matchup TV March 11 2:30 p.m. Colombia vs. Mexico Fox March 11 10 p.m. Great Britain vs. USA Fox March 12 3 p.m. Great Britain vs. Canada FS1 March 12 10 p.m. Mexico vs. USA FS1 March 13 3 p.m. Colombia vs. Great Britain FS2 March 13 10 p.m. Canada vs. USA FS1 March 14 3 p.m. Canada vs. Colombia FS2 March 14 10 p.m. Great Britain vs. Mexico FS1 March 15 3 p.m. Mexico vs. Canada FS2 March 15 10 p.m. USA vs. Colombia FS1

Pool D (Miami)

Date Time Matchup TV March 11 Noon Nicaragua vs. Puerto Rico FS2 March 11 7 p.m. Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela FS1 March 12 Noon Nicaragua vs. Israel FS2 March 12 7 p.m. Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico FS1 March 13 Noon Dominican Republic vs. Nicaragua FS2 March 13 7 p.m. Israel vs. Puerto Rico FS1 March 14 Noon Nicaragua vs. Venezuela FS2 March 14 7 p.m. Israel vs. Dominican Republic FS2 March 15 Noon Venezuela vs. Israel FS2 March 15 7 p.m. Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic FS2

Quarterfinals

Date Time Venue Matchup TV March 15 6 a.m. Tokyo Pool B runner-up vs. Pool A winner FS2 March 16 6 a.m. Tokyo Pool A runner-up vs. Pool B winner FS2 March 17 7 p.m. Miami Pool C runner-up vs. Pool D winner FS1 March 18 7 p.m. Miami Pool D runner-up vs. Pool C winner Fox

Semifinals

Date Time Venue Matchup TV March 19 7 p.m. Miami Quarterfinal 1 winner vs. Quarterfinal 3 winner FS1 March 20 7 p.m. Miami Quarterfinal 2 winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 winner FS1

Championship