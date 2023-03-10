World Baseball Classic standings: Updated results, scores from the 2023 WBC tournament

The World Baseball Classic returns in 2023 after COVID-19 forced its cancellation in 2021.
This year's tournament features a 20-team field, up from the 16 teams of the previous four WBC competitions. The four additional teams made their way in via qualifying tournaments.
The Dominican Republic, United States and Japan are the pre-WBC favorites, with Puerto Rico and Venezuela just behind them. Games will be played in Chinese Taiwan, Japan and the United States.
The Sporting News will be tracking the standings for all four of the five-team pools in the tournament. The top two finishers in each pool will advance to the quarterfinals. Teams from Pools A & B will play in Japan's Tokyo Dome; teams from Pools C & D will play in Miami's LoanDepot Park, which will also host the championship round.
2023 World Baseball Classic baseball standings
Teams will play four round-robin games games in their respective pools. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the quarterfinals.
Pool A: Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium, Taichung, Chinese Taipei
| Pos.
| Team
| GP
| W
| L
| GB
| 1
| Netherlands
| 2
| 2
| 0
| -
| 2
| Chinese Taipei
| 2
| 1
| 1
| 1
| 3
| Italy
| 2
| 1
| 1
| 1
| 4
| Cuba
| 3
| 1
| 2
| 1.5
| 5
| Panama
| 3
| 1
| 2
| 1.5
Pool B: Tokyo Dome, Tokyo
| Pos.
| Team
| GP
| W
| L
| GB
| 1
| Japan
| 2
| 2
| 0
| -
| 2
| Australia
| 1
| 1
| 0
| -
| 3
| Czech Republic
| 1
| 1
| 0
| -
| 4
| China
| 2
| 0
| 2
| 2
| 5
| Korea
| 2
| 0
| 2
| 2
Pool C: Chase Field, Phoenix
| Pos.
| Team
| GP
| W
| L
| GB
| 1
| USA
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 2
| Mexico
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 3
| Canada
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 4
| Colombia
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 5
| Great Britain
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
Pool D: LoanDepot Park, Miami
| Pos.
| Team
| GP
| W
| L
| GB
| 1
| Puerto Rico
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 2
| Dominican Republic
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 3
| Venezuela
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 4
| Israel
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 5
| Nicaragua
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
2023 World Baseball Classic baseball schedule
Pool play in the 2023 World Baseball Classic will take place March 7-15 (U.S. Eastern time zone). Games will be telecast on the Fox Sports familty of networks. Games can also be streamed via fuboTV, which offers a free trial.
(All times Eastern in U.S.)
Pool A (Chinese Taipei)
| Date
| Time
| Matchup
| TV
| March 7
| 11 p.m.
| Netherlands 4 , Cuba 2
| FS1
| March 8
| 6 a.m.
| Panama 12 , Chinese Taipei 5
| FS2
| March 8
| 11 p.m.
| Netherlands 3, Panama 1
| FS2
| March 9
| 6 a.m.
| Italy 6, Cuba 3 (10 innings)
| Tubi
| March 9
| 11:30 p.m.
| Cuba 13, Panama 4
| FS1
| March 10
| 6 a.m.
| Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7
| Tubi
| March 10
| 11 p.m.
| Panama vs. Italy
| FS1
| March 11
| 6 a.m.
| Netherlands vs. Chinese Taipei
| FS2
| March 11
| 11 p.m.
| Chinese Taipei vs. Cuba
| FS2
| March 12
| 7 a.m.
| Netherlands vs. Italy
| FS2
Pool B (Tokyo)
| Date
| Time
| Matchup
| TV
| March 8
| 10 p.m.
| Australia 8, Korea 7
| FS1
| March 9
| 5 a.m.
| Japan 8, China 1
| FS2
| March 9
| 10 p.m.
| Czech Republic 8, China 5
| Tubi
| March 10
| 5 a.m.
| Japan 13, Korea 4
| FS2
| March 10
| 10 p.m.
| China vs. Australia
| FS2
| March 11
| 5 a.m.
| Czech Republic vs. Japan
| FS1
| March 11
| 10 p.m.
| Czech Republic vs. Korea
| FS1
| March 12
| 6 a.m.
| Japan vs. Australia
| FS1
| March 12
| 11 p.m.
| Australia vs. Czech Republic
| FS2
| March 13
| 6 a.m.
| Korea vs. China
| FS2
Pool C (Phoenix)
| Date
| Time
| Matchup
| TV
| March 11
| 2:30 p.m.
| Colombia vs. Mexico
| Fox
| March 11
| 10 p.m.
| Great Britain vs. USA
| Fox
| March 12
| 3 p.m.
| Great Britain vs. Canada
| FS1
| March 12
| 10 p.m.
| Mexico vs. USA
| FS1
| March 13
| 3 p.m.
| Colombia vs. Great Britain
| FS2
| March 13
| 10 p.m.
| Canada vs. USA
| FS1
| March 14
| 3 p.m.
| Canada vs. Colombia
| FS2
| March 14
| 10 p.m.
| Great Britain vs. Mexico
| FS1
| March 15
| 3 p.m.
| Mexico vs. Canada
| FS2
| March 15
| 10 p.m.
| USA vs. Colombia
| FS1
Pool D (Miami)
| Date
| Time
| Matchup
| TV
| March 11
| Noon
| Nicaragua vs. Puerto Rico
| FS2
| March 11
| 7 p.m.
| Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela
| FS1
| March 12
| Noon
| Nicaragua vs. Israel
| FS2
| March 12
| 7 p.m.
| Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico
| FS1
| March 13
| Noon
| Dominican Republic vs. Nicaragua
| FS2
| March 13
| 7 p.m.
| Israel vs. Puerto Rico
| FS1
| March 14
| Noon
| Nicaragua vs. Venezuela
| FS2
| March 14
| 7 p.m.
| Israel vs. Dominican Republic
| FS2
| March 15
| Noon
| Venezuela vs. Israel
| FS2
| March 15
| 7 p.m.
| Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic
| FS2
Quarterfinals
| Date
| Time
| Venue
| Matchup
| TV
| March 15
| 6 a.m.
| Tokyo
| Pool B runner-up vs. Pool A winner
| FS2
| March 16
| 6 a.m.
| Tokyo
| Pool A runner-up vs. Pool B winner
| FS2
| March 17
| 7 p.m.
| Miami
| Pool C runner-up vs. Pool D winner
| FS1
| March 18
| 7 p.m.
| Miami
| Pool D runner-up vs. Pool C winner
| Fox
Semifinals
| Date
| Time
| Venue
| Matchup
| TV
| March 19
| 7 p.m.
| Miami
| Quarterfinal 1 winner vs. Quarterfinal 3 winner
| FS1
| March 20
| 7 p.m.
| Miami
| Quarterfinal 2 winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 winner
| FS1
Championship
| Date
| Time
| Venue
| Matchup
| TV
| March 21
| 7 p.m.
| Miami
| Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner
| FS1
