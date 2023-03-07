Open in App
Oregon State
Sporting News

LeBron James tweets that son Bronny is 'definitely better' than players he watched on NBA League Pass Monday

By Jed Wells,

3 days ago

LeBron James has never been one to shy away from promoting and supporting his children's efforts, but he took it a step further on Monday night, taking to social media to claim that his son Bronny is already better than numerous NBA players.

It had been a busy day of NBA action, featuring a number of close games and a few impressive individual performances, but there must not have been enough to impress James, who posted on Twitter that Bronny was "definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today."

As expected, the internet has already blown up with speculation about who James could be referring to; his tweet was posted during the Sacramento vs. New Orleans game, leading some to believe it could be about players in this matchup, while others have targeted players who have underperformed across Monday, with Boston's Grant Williams being put squarely in the spotlight.

MORE: Bronny James' NBA Draft stock reaches all-time high

Bronny James is currently projected as a mid-to-late lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and his stock has been rising steadily for some time, clearly to the extent that his father believes he would be able to hold his own in the NBA right now.

While he hasn't declared for a college team yet, there is rampant speculation that he will be attending Ohio State, Oregon, and USC, although his official decision may not come until as late as May.

For James senior, he is currently in the midst of rehabbing a right foot tendon injury, which is expected to be re-evaluated in three weeks, per Shams Charania .

Until then, the NBA's all-time leading scorer will have plenty of time to catch up on League Pass, and figure who's spot Bronny should take.

