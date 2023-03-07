Open in App
Richmond, VA
See more from this location?
Virginian-Pilot

Defending state champion Varina rallies past King’s Fork to win Class 4 semifinal, Oscar Smith falls in Class 6

By Jami Frankenberry, The Virginian-Pilot,

3 days ago

Jerome Conway scored 11 consecutive points in the final minutes to rally Varina to a 40-34 victory over King’s Fork on Monday night in a Class 4 boys basketball semifinal at Highland Springs High School.

Conway finished with 15 points and five assists, and his late surge helped the Blue Devils erase a 27-19 deficit early in the fourth quarter. Conway’s 3-pointer with 2:55 left tied it at 30, and the left-hander then hit a jump shot and layup to tie it twice more before his long bank shot put Varina ahead for good at 36-34 with a minute left.

“This is where players are made, this is the stage, [Conway] stepped up,” King’s Fork coach Rick Hite told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Varina (22-4), the defending state champion, ended King’s Fork’s season for the second year in a row and will play E.C. Glass in the title game at 8 p.m. Thursday at VCU’s Siegel Center in Richmond. The Bulldogs’ season ended at 22-4.

The teams were tied 5-5 after the first quarter, and King’s Fork led 14-8 at halftime and 24-19 to start the fourth quarter.

“They kept coming, they’re the state champs, we had to come in here and take it,” Hite said. “We were close to taking it, but that’s what champions do, they put up a fight. We went toe-to-toe with them, and they made more plays down the stretch.”

Sam Brannen led the Bulldogs with 13 points.

Patriot 47, Oscar Smith 39: The Tigers made it a one-point game — at 36-35 — less than a minute into the fourth quarter, but Oscar Smith scored just four points after that in a Class 6 semifinal loss in Gainesville.

The Pioneers (27-3), of Prince William County, led through most of the game and held off a number of Oscar Smith charges. The Tigers rattled off an 8-0 run to pull within 15-13 after one period, and Patriot led 26-24 at halftime.

Oscar Smith finished the season 25-2; the other loss was to King’s Fork.

Patriot plays Hayfield, another Northern Virginia team, at 8 p.m. Friday at VCU for the Class 6 championship.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Richmond, VA newsLocal Richmond, VA
VHSL basketball state championship preview
Richmond, VA11 hours ago
George Wythe falls short in VHSL Class 1 Final
Lancaster, VA17 hours ago
Richmond rallies behind John Marshall, No. 1 HS basketball team
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Richmond helped raise them. Now these former football players are giving back.
Richmond, VA17 hours ago
Americana, Jazz, Hip Hop, Indie Pop & More: We’ve Got Your Friday Cheers 2023 Rundown!
Richmond, VA1 day ago
21 Spoons in Midlothian named best locally owned Virginia restaurant by ‘Southern Living’ magazine
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Richmond Food News: March 9-15
Richmond, VA18 hours ago
Best military chefs in the country battle it out in Virginia
Fort Lee, VA20 hours ago
Why Feed More plans to leave its Richmond spot
Richmond, VA2 days ago
George Wythe High School locks down after fight breaks out between students
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Country music fans remember beloved radio host Catfish: 'He basically built K95'
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Virginia’s first Buc-ee’s opening along I-64 in New Kent
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Richmond man stopped at a red light. Then he won $100,000.
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Worker electrocuted, hundreds left without power in downtown Richmond
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Number of people living unsheltered in Richmond area hits 15-year high, count shows
Richmond, VA19 hours ago
Richmond kicks off ‘Black Restaurant Week Experience’ with 44 local eateries
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Richmond city attorney faces DUI charge
Richmond, VA21 hours ago
Richmond man killed in Manchester shooting identified
Richmond, VA18 hours ago
Sculptor seeks to give a young civil rights pioneer her due, more than 70 years later
Farmville, VA3 days ago
Police: Driver dies in crash on Chippenham Parkway
Richmond, VA3 days ago
On this day in 1977
Richmond, VA2 days ago
This Richmond Family Is Giving Away Millions to Help Others
Richmond, VA5 days ago
When do the clocks move forward for daylight saving?
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Police investigate inmate death at Virginia hospital
Richmond, VA1 day ago
She walked away from a camp 6 years ago. Her family is still searching for her.
Richmond, VA11 hours ago
Two people dead, one injured after three Sunday shootings in Richmond
Richmond, VA3 days ago
RuPaul’s Drag Race ‘Werq The World Tour’ comes to Richmond this June
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Vehicle crash on I-95 causes 5-mile backup, delays for drivers in Richmond
Richmond, VA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy