No. 16 Saint Mary’s holds off BYU to reach WCC title game

Saint Mary’s guard Logan Johnson looks to shoot against BYU during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference men’s tournament Monday in Las Vegas. AP photo

LAS VEGAS — Alex Ducas scored 23 points to lead four Saint Mary’s players in double figures, and the No. 16 Gaels held off a late BYU rally for a 76-69 victory Monday night in the West Coast Conference semifinals.

The Gaels (26-6) will play in their fourth WCC title game in five years Tuesday night, facing No. 9 Gonzaga or San Francisco. Saint Mary’s will try to win its first tournament championship since 2019.

BYU (19-15) will wait to see if the NIT has a spot. The Cougars have a NET ranking of No. 85, so they are at best on the bubble. If they don’t make the postseason, this was their last game as a WCC team; the program joins the Big 12 Conference next season.

Aidan Mahaney scored 18 points, Mitchell Saxen had 12 and Logan Johnson 10 for Saint Mary’s.

Spencer Johnson led BYU with 13 points, Richie Saunders scored 11 and Rudi Williams added 10.

It was BYU’s first loss on a neutral court this season after going 7-0, including 3-0 in Las Vegas. The Cougars beat then-No. 21 Creighton in November and won their first two games of this tournament.

Both regular-season games between Saint Mary’s and BYU were close, with the Gaels winning by a combined seven points.

The third meeting looked like a runaway early. Saint Mary’s went an 11-1 spurt to go up 20-8 and ended the first half with a five-point possession thanks to a dead-ball technical to go into halftime ahead 37-20.

BYU also went into a cold spell, going scoreless between a basket from Jaxson Robinson with 4:54 left in the first half until Spencer Johnson’s layup 11 seconds into the second period.

Saint Mary’s went ahead by 26 in the second half before the Cougars put together a 10-point run, cutting the deficit to 56-40. The Gaels played the remainder of the game as if they couldn’t wait for Tuesday, and BYU went on a nine-point spurt to get to 64-56 with 4:50 left.

The Cougars got within 72-69 with 32.1 seconds to go before Kyle Bowen made a fast-break layup and Mahaney sank a free throw to give Saint Mary’s some breathing room again.

FURMAN 88, CHATTANOOGA 79

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Jalen Slawson scored 20 points and Furman beat Chattanooga to win the Southern Conference Tournament and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1980.

The NCAA field contained 48 teams the last time the top-seeded Paladins made the Big Dance. Furman coach Bob Richey had the Paladins on their way last season as the No. 2 seed until David Jean-Baptiste buried a 35-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to rally top-seeded Chattanooga to a 64-63 victory.

Furman (27-7) took care of business this time around, although adding to the program’s record win total didn’t come easy.

Slawson had three baskets in an 18-0 run to give the Paladins a 23-7 lead nine minutes into the game. Chattanooga (18-17) was trailing 30-11 when A.J. Caldwell scored the final five points in a 13-0 spurt to pull within 30-26. Chattanooga twice cut its deficit to three, but a layup by JP Pegues gave Furman a 38-33 lead at halftime.

Chattanooga made a late run at the Paladins, using back-to-back 3-pointers from Jamal Johnson and Caldwell’s layup to close to within 69-65 at the 5:02 mark — but the Mocs would get no closer.

Slawson made 8 of 12 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for Furman. Pegues pitched in with 17 points despite missing all seven of his 3-point attempts and Mike Bothwell finished with 16 points, leaving him 10 shy of 2,000 for his career. Bothwell is trying to become the fifth Paladin to reach the 2,000-point plateau.

Jake Stephens paced Chattanooga with 25 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Johnson totaled 17 points and Caldwell posted his first double-double of the season with 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Furman made all six of its previous NCAA Tournament appearances between 1971-80. Its lone win was a 75-67 victory over South Carolina in 1974. They lost to Pittsburgh 81-78 in the Sweet Sixteen.

Chattanooga and former SoCon member Davidson have made the most NCAA Tournament appearances in conference history with 12.

LOUISIANA 71, SOUTH ALABAMA 66

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Themus Fulks scored a career-high 23 points, Jordan Brown had 13 points and 16 rebounds and second-seeded Louisiana beat No. 8 seed South Alabama to claim the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship.

The fifth NCAA Tournament berth for Louisiana (26-7) will be its first since 2014.

Louisiana’s first lead of two points or more came with 12:06 remaining in the second half on a put-back by Terence Lewis II for a 49-46 advantage.

After South Alabama went 1 of 2 from the line, Jalen Dalcourt made a jumper in the lane with 27.7 seconds left to extend Louisiana’s lead to 67-64. The Jaguars struggled all game from the stripe, going 17 of 28.

Isaiah Moore made two free throws with 17.1 seconds left to get South Alabama within 67-66, but Lewis answered with two makes at the other end to regain a three-point advantage. South Alabama guard Owen White had a long 3-pointer rattle out in the closing seconds and Kentrell Garnett sealed it with two free throws at 1.4.

Dalcourt finished with 13 points and Lewis added 12 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Dalcourt and Fulks each made three of Louisiana’s eight 3-pointers.

South Alabama (19-16), which knocked off No. 1 seed Southern Miss 78-61 on Saturday, was going for its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2008.

MONTANA 83, IDAHO STATE 74

BOISE, Idaho — Aanen Moody scored 28 points to propel Montana to a victory over Idaho State in the semifinal round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

Moody added seven assists and five rebounds for the fourth-seeded Grizzlies (17-13). Brandon Whitney scored 18 on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor and a 6-for-6 effort at the free-throw line. Josh Bannan pitched in with 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Bengals (11-21), the No. 5 seed, were led by the 31 points of Brock Mackenzie. Austin Smellie and Kolby Lee both scored 10.

Moody scored 14 in each half. The game was tied at 34 at halftime.

Montana will play the winner of the semifinal match-up between Sacramento State and Weber State on Tuesday.

ORAL ROBERTS 70, ST. THOMAS 65

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Max Abmas scored 23 points to help top-seeded Oral Roberts hold off No. 5 seed St. Thomas (MN) in the semifinal round of the Summit League Tournament, upping the Golden Eagles’ win streak to 16.

Abmas added seven rebounds for Oral Roberts (29-4). Connor Vanover pitched in with 17 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks and three steals. Issac McBride scored 14.

Andrew Rohde led the fifth-seeded Tommies (19-14) with 23 points and three steals. Brooks Allen added 17 points and seven rebounds, while Parker Bjorklund posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Abmas scored 13 points in the second half and the Golden Eagles used an 11-0 run to overcome a 33-32 halftime deficit.

Oral Roberts will play the winner of the semifinal match-up between No. 3 seed North Dakota State and No. 2 seed South Dakota on Tuesday for the championship.