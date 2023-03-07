Open in App
Clemson, SC
See more from this location?
The Clemson Insider

Big-time QB feels he ‘could fit in well’ in Riley’s offense - Highly touted prospect Boley excited to visit Clemson again this spring

By Gavin Oliver,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kv6Xz_0lA2szS400

A big-time signal-caller from the Bluegrass State is set to visit Clemson later this spring.

Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy four-star Cutter Boley – the nation’s No. 4 quarterback in the 2025 class, per both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite rankings – will be in Tiger Town the weekend of the April 15 spring game.

“I’m really excited,” Boley said of the upcoming visit in an interview with The Clemson Insider. “I’m really excited to get closer with Coach (Garrett) Riley. I’ve just been able to build that relationship over the phone so far, but I’m really excited to get down there and get in person. I’m going to come a day early for the spring game and do a visit the day before also.”

The 6-foot-5, 208-pound rising junior began communicating with Riley soon after he was hired as the Tigers’ new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in January, and the two have stayed in touch since.

“It’s been really fun building that relationship,” Boley said.

A top-100 national prospect in his class according to multiple recruiting services, Boley is a big fan of Clemson bringing in Riley, the Broyles Award winner as the nation’s top assistant coach at TCU a year ago.

“I was really excited about that hire,” Boley said. “Just getting to talk to him, it’s been really cool. I really like his personality, I really like what he did at TCU. I really like his offense. It’s one I feel like I could fit in well, and I think he likes me as a player. So yeah, I think we can fit really well together.”

Boley has been to Clemson a couple of times in the past, most recently for the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer. He pointed right to Swinney and the Tigers’ coaching staff when asked what stands out most to him from his experiences on campus.

“Definitely the coaching staff. I really like what Coach Swinney’s doing, I really like his mindset of the game,” Boley said. “I really like everything he does. He’s a great guy, he’s a great person. I really like everything about the coaching staff really, and the university itself also speaks for itself. It’d definitely be a really awesome place to go.”

Boley clearly has a high level of interest in Clemson.

“Obviously it’s a very high-profile school in the past, what they’ve done, what they’ve accomplished in their history,” he said. “But it’s definitely really awesome seeing guys like Trevor Lawrence come through Clemson as a quarterback and having the success they had. It’s definitely very intriguing, the style of ball they play and the level they play at. Definitely interests me a lot.”

Along with Clemson, Boley is planning to visit schools such as Kentucky, Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida State, South Carolina, LSU and Tennessee this spring. He’s leaving his recruitment open right now and plans to start narrowing things down at the end of the summer or somewhere around then.

The Tigers haven’t offered any 2025 prospects yet and typically don’t offer prospects until the summer before their junior year. Clemson is always stingy with its offers, especially at the quarterback position, so an offer from the Tigers would obviously be huge for Boley if he scores one in the future.

“It’d definitely mean a lot. It’d be awesome,” said Boley, who lists around 20 total offers already. “I know Clemson’s very selective on the guys they offer, so it’d definitely mean a lot. That’s one of those offers when you see guys get that you know they’re a dude if they have Clemson. Just way they offer, they offer guys extremely late, so it would mean a lot.”

Boley is ranked as the No. 45 overall prospect in the 2025 class regardless of position by 247Sports, while the 247Sports Composite considers him the country’s No. 54 overall prospect in his class. Rivals, meanwhile, ranks him as a top-100 national prospect as well (No. 90 overall).

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store.  Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkrnL_0lA2szS400

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VjVgD_0lA2szS400

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
Alabama 4-star ‘really excited’ for first Clemson visit this weekend
Clemson, SC9 hours ago
Future Clemson offer ‘would mean a lot’ to promising in-state DB
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap - Week 3
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tigers in top group for highly touted linebacker
Clemson, SC19 hours ago
Clemson linebacker tabbed as way-too-early All-American
Clemson, SC18 hours ago
ESPN on the non-QB position that will define Clemson's season
Clemson, SC1 hour ago
Tight end personnel impressing Riley
Clemson, SC22 hours ago
Clemson hoops boosts resume with another beatdown of NC State
Clemson, SC11 hours ago
Hall addresses future
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Former Tiger gets head coaching gig
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Clemson hoops out to remove all NCAA doubt in Greensboro
Clemson, SC1 day ago
From the Clemson Locker Room: Players react to win over NC State
Clemson, SC2 hours ago
Dabo Swinney once declared he’d quit if players got paid — Clemson now has a fancy NIL facility
Clemson, SC1 day ago
'It's a big chip on our shoulder': Mascoll shares Clemson's defense has something to prove in the spring
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Swinney identifies spring objective for Clemson's QBs
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Wes Goodwin talks defense after Day 2 of spring practice
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Swinney on how Riley has worked to ‘simplify some things’ on offense ahead of spring practice
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Day 2 spring practice observations of Clemson's defense
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Spring Practice Dawson Powers Day 2 Photo Gallery
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Rittman on Clemson’s pitching: ‘We’ve got a really great 1-2 punch’
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Brownell named as finalist for 2023 Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Clemson DB still needs surgery
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Riley holds court
Clemson, SC20 hours ago
Fox Sports Spartanburg and Spartan Waste to make 2023 debut for JCR at Phoenix
Spartanburg, SC2 days ago
Historic Greenville-Pickens Speedway in South Carolina under contract
Easley, SC22 hours ago
Clemson University Police warns of new alcoholic mixed drink called ‘borg’
Clemson, SC1 day ago
O'Reilly's Auto Parts superstore to open in former BI-LO building in Greenville, South Carolina
Greenville, SC3 days ago
Car drives into Hendersonville salon, 3 injured
Hendersonville, NC17 hours ago
Rick Erwin’s Restaurant Group to take over closed Upstate steakhouse
Greer, SC22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy