Sometimes you have to know your worth.

CLIENT – How much will it cost to do this job?

CONTRACTOR - $2,800 dollars.

CLIENT – That’s too expensive for this job!

CONTRACTOR – How much you think it should cost?

CLIENT – $800 max! It’s a simple job!

CONTRACTOR – I can’t do the job for so little.

CLIENT – People in your line of work wants to make a huge profit!

CONTRACTOR – I’m sorry you feel this way. Why don’t you do the job?

CLIENT – But, but, I don’t know how to do any of that.

CONTRACTOR – For $900, I can teach you everything you need to know to do the job. You can then use $800 to do the job, and you’re still saving $1,100. Also, you will obtain all the knowledge and the experience for the next time you need to do this job.

CLIENT – Deal!

