Galveston County, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Sometimes you have to know your worth.

3 days ago

Photo bywww.bayareaentertainer.com

CLIENT – How much will it cost to do this job?
CONTRACTOR - $2,800 dollars.
CLIENT – That’s too expensive for this job!
CONTRACTOR – How much you think it should cost?
CLIENT – $800 max! It’s a simple job!
CONTRACTOR – I can’t do the job for so little.
CLIENT – People in your line of work wants to make a huge profit!
CONTRACTOR – I’m sorry you feel this way. Why don’t you do the job?
CLIENT – But, but, I don’t know how to do any of that.
CONTRACTOR – For $900, I can teach you everything you need to know to do the job. You can then use $800 to do the job, and you’re still saving $1,100. Also, you will obtain all the knowledge and the experience for the next time you need to do this job.
CLIENT – Deal! FOLLOW THIS LINK AND FIND OUT MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/march-03rd-2023

Photo byWWW.BAYAREAENTERTAINER.COM

