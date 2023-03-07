Open in App
‘Yellowjackets’: Florence Welch Teases No Doubt’s “Just A Girl” Cover For Season 2

By Armando Tinoco,

3 days ago
Florence Welch is teasing Yellowjackets Season 2 with a cover from No Doubt’s 90’s hit “Just a Girl.” The singer shared a video on Instagram

“So happy I got picked for the team this year,” Welch captioned the video and tagged the show’s official account.

In the video, Welch is seen going through her outfits hung in a rack and ultimately gets to a jacket with the Yellowjackets logo on the back. When Welch picks the jacket, the cover of “Just a Girl” is heard in the background as the singer takes it off the hanger and wears it.

The official Yellowjackets account replied to Welch’s post adding, “We make one hell of a team.”

Yellowjackets follows a team of high school girl soccer players who become the unlucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The Showtime series is set in two timelines, one timeline in the 90s and the other timeline taking place years laters chronicling the aftermath of the traumatic experience.

The cast includes Christina Ricci, Lynskey, Tawny Cypress and Juliette Lewis. Season 2 of the drama will include Elijah Wood, Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell, along with Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole and Kevin Alves.

Yellowjackets Season 2 will premiere on March 24 on streaming and on demand for Showtime subscribers and on linear on March 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

