Editorial: Few offering to run

Interest in running for city office in Toledo appears to be at an unusually low level.

A filing deadline to run for council’s six district seats just passed on Friday, and in not a single district were there enough candidates to require a primary election.

The last time there were not enough district candidates for a council primary was in 2001. That was the last year the district and at-large candidates ran in the same election. Since then, the two groups have alternated on the ballot.

Not only are there not enough candidates to require a primary (more than two for any of the six district council seats), but in two districts the incumbents will be unopposed in the general election on Nov. 7.

Toledo should consider doing away with the primary and have all the candidates run in November. It would save money.

These are now $45,000-a-year jobs. Council voted to raise member salaries from $27,500 to $45,000 in 2021. The six at-large councilmen already get that paycheck. The six district councilmen will get a 64 percent increase in January.

In District 4, covering much of the Central City and North Toledo, Councilman Vanice Williams will gain a full four-year term, on top of the three years she will already have served, without having to face an opponent because no one filed to run against her.

Ms. Williams was appointed in September, 2020, to replace Yvonne Harper who was removed from office for corruption.

If all the candidates who have filed get certified, the candidates will be: incumbent John Hobbs III vs. Shaun Strong in District 1, Adam Martinez vs. Patrick Harvey in District 2 (incumbent Matt Cherry is term-limited), incumbent Theresa Gadus vs. Blair Johnson in District 3, and incumbent Sam Melden vs. Tom Names in District 5.

District 6 incumbent Councilman Theresa Morris is unopposed.

Mr. Names is the only Republican. The rest are Democrats.

The small candidate field suggests a lack of citizen interest in serving on council, and perhaps satisfaction with the job being done. Another possible reason for the paucity of council competition is that Toledoans are not used to such an early filing deadline. (Toledo voters in 2021 changed the primary election date from September to May.)

One might expect the Lucas County Republican Party to have tried harder to put up candidates for more than one of the six seats.