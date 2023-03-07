Open in App
Toledo, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Blade

Editorial: Few offering to run

By THE BLADE EDITORIAL BOARD,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6ZPt_0lA2r1ys00

Interest in running for city office in Toledo appears to be at an unusually low level.

A filing deadline to run for council’s six district seats just passed on Friday, and in not a single district were there enough candidates to require a primary election.

The last time there were not enough district candidates for a council primary was in 2001. That was the last year the district and at-large candidates ran in the same election. Since then, the two groups have alternated on the ballot.

Read more Blade editorials

Not only are there not enough candidates to require a primary (more than two for any of the six district council seats), but in two districts the incumbents will be unopposed in the general election on Nov. 7.

Toledo should consider doing away with the primary and have all the candidates run in November. It would save money.

These are now $45,000-a-year jobs. Council voted to raise member salaries from $27,500 to $45,000 in 2021. The six at-large councilmen already get that paycheck. The six district councilmen will get a 64 percent increase in January.

In District 4, covering much of the Central City and North Toledo, Councilman Vanice Williams will gain a full four-year term, on top of the three years she will already have served, without having to face an opponent because no one filed to run against her.

Ms. Williams was appointed in September, 2020, to replace Yvonne Harper who was removed from office for corruption.

If all the candidates who have filed get certified, the candidates will be: incumbent John Hobbs III vs. Shaun Strong in District 1, Adam Martinez vs. Patrick Harvey in District 2 (incumbent Matt Cherry is term-limited), incumbent Theresa Gadus vs. Blair Johnson in District 3, and incumbent Sam Melden vs. Tom Names in District 5.

District 6 incumbent Councilman Theresa Morris is unopposed.

Mr. Names is the only Republican. The rest are Democrats.

The small candidate field suggests a lack of citizen interest in serving on council, and perhaps satisfaction with the job being done. Another possible reason for the paucity of council competition is that Toledoans are not used to such an early filing deadline. (Toledo voters in 2021 changed the primary election date from September to May.)

One might expect the Lucas County Republican Party to have tried harder to put up candidates for more than one of the six seats.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Toledo, OH newsLocal Toledo, OH
Toledo city officials said dozens of residents owed money coudn't be found; 11 Investigates has found at least seven of them
Toledo, OH18 hours ago
TPS looking to revamp former Libbey HS site for youth rec
Toledo, OH2 days ago
TPS to redevelop former Libbey High School site, purchase Scott Park property
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fremont again named top development city by national magazine
Fremont, OH1 day ago
Oak Harbor, Ohio audits finally resolve tax theft
Oak Harbor, OH2 days ago
Dozens Of Uptown Maumee Trees Scheduled To Be Cut Down This Week
Maumee, OH20 hours ago
Student projects racist slur on screen at Ottawa Hills
Ottawa Hills, OH1 day ago
Student disciplined for racist slur displayed in common space
Ottawa Hills, OH1 day ago
Adrian Police Chief Addresses Possible Concerns About Citizen’s Rights if Camera System is Approved
Adrian, MI1 day ago
Man sentenced in connection to 2021 Toledo murder
Toledo, OH20 hours ago
Dine in the 419: The Mindful Table
Perrysburg, OH1 day ago
Troubled Maumee pediatrician’s medical license revoked
Maumee, OH2 days ago
Phoenix Theatre in Defiance is ready for its close-up
Defiance, OH1 day ago
TFRD: Maumee River water rescue turns to recovery mission
Toledo, OH19 hours ago
Soto Enters Plea
Toledo, OH3 days ago
Couple found dead in Huron Co. home
Plymouth, OH1 day ago
BG elementaries name ‘Bobcat Proud’ students for February
Bowling Green, OH2 days ago
Families displaced in Toledo apartment fire
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Sylvania announces 120-day road closure ahead of construction, bridge replacement
Sylvania, OH1 day ago
The Family Massacre of 1889: Tecumseh, Michigan
Tecumseh, MI2 days ago
Oak Harbor nuclear power plant under new ownership
Oak Harbor, OH3 days ago
Abandoned Marathon Gas Station: Dundee, Michigan
Dundee, MI1 day ago
Jurassic Quest & U.S. Biggest Dinosaur Herd Heads for Toledo
Toledo, OH2 days ago
BG Police charge driver with OVI nearly 3 times legal limit, with firearm in vehicle
Bowling Green, OH1 day ago
Toledo man indicted, accused of kidnapping girl with autism
Toledo, OH17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy