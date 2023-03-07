Open in App
Toledo, OH
The Blade

Editorial: Conventional city wealth

By THE BLADE EDITORIAL BOARD,

3 days ago

One of the best gauges of Greater Toledo’s economic appeal will be provided by the newly renovated Glass City Center.

The $70 million upgrade of the former Seagate Convention Center is meant to change the composition of events from nearby attractions drawing mostly commuting attendees, to regional events where most attendees also stay in a Toledo hotel.

As Blade reporter David Barkholz makes clear (“Renovated venues, expanded nightlife enhance Toledo’s profile in the convention game,” Mar. 6), the Glass City Center is just one aspect of the city’s move to the next plateau of the convention industry.

The simultaneous renovation of downtown hotels, proximity of fine restaurants and nightlife, and nearby sports and musical entertainment makes Toledo competitive with larger Ohio cities as an event location.

Both out-of-town event planners and local convention industry leaders say Toledo can compete with Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati for regional events.

Statewide organizations that typically rotate annual events between the 3 “C”s are now ready to add the big “T” to the mix thanks to the combination of improvements downtown.

Better facilities can attract bigger events, and as a result Toledo is expected to see convention visitors double from 125,000 in 2019 to 250,000 in 2028.

Progress is hampered by convention schedule adjustments following the coronavirus pandemic, which caused event cancellations in 2020 and 2021.

With the completion of Glass City Riverwalk later this year capping $200 million of investment downtown by Metroparks Toledo, the city’s unique appeal will be further enhanced.

Five miles of walkway along both sides of the Maumee River is sure to be a popular, unique, and memorable diversion for out-of-town convention visitors staying downtown.

The synergy of downtown developments, sparked by the enlarged Glass City Center, create momentum that will translate into convention industry success for Toledo.

