June Kimura (1927-2023)

June Kimura, a U.S. State Department ambassador assistant up until she retired, died Friday at the Lakes of Sylvania assisted living. She was 95.

She suffered from a sudden decline in health because of unknown causes, said Jackie Kimura, a niece.

Jackie Kimura and her brother, Bill, said their aunt was selfless, independent, quiet, and loved to be around children. “You wanted to see her light up? Bring a child into the room,” Ms. Kimura said Monday.

June Kimura was born in Toledo, where she went to Scott High School and graduated in 1945.

After graduating high school, she attended Ohio University to pursue a degree in physical education but decided against college because of the racial climate during World War II toward Asian Americans, Jackie Kimura said.

June Kimura began working for the U.S. State Department after she saw an advertisement for a job in the newspaper, where she would advise American ambassadors in countries such as Vietnam, Kuwait, Pakistan, India, Berma, Thailand, and Argentina, Jackie Kimura said.

When she worked for the State Department, June Kimura enjoyed shopping in Hong Kong in between assignments.

She traveled for many years with her poodle, Casey, who was her “best friend,” Jackie Kimura said.

“She was never married or had any children so Casey was like her little best friend,” Jackie Kimura said.

Though she didn’t travel as much after she retired, June Kimura liked traveling with her sister, Haru Thompson, to destinations such as Las Vegas, Paris, and Italy.

June Kimura was an avid basketball fan, her favorite teams being the Duke University’s Blue Devils and the University of Toledo Rockets.

Jackie Kimura said she and her aunt were often ”frenemies” when it came to sports. That’s because Jackie Kimura is a Michigan State University fan.

“She really loved watching the Blue Devils,” Jackie Kimura said. “She also liked the NBA, but the Blue Devils were her thing, for sure.”

June Kimura was also a huge Bruce Springsteen fan, which Jackie Kimura didn’t realize until her aunt was older. She said she remembers her aunt “jumping out of her seat” when she took her to a concert where Springsteen was featured.

June Kimura was born on March 18, 1927, to Kan and Teiko Kimura in Toledo.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Haru Thompson, and brothers, Jack, Jim, George, and Buddy Kimura.

Visitation is planned from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday at Newcomer Funeral Home’s West Sylvania Chapel, where a memorial service starts at noon.

The family suggests tributes to the American Cancer Society, Humane Society, or another organization of a donor’s choice.